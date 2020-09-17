More
    Waterfall Hiking: these are the Magical Routes to the Wonderful Waterfalls of Costa Rica

    Hiking is one of the most popular recreational sports practices for both national and foreign tourist

    Waterfall Hiking: these are the Magical Routes to the Wonderful Waterfalls of Costa Rica

    With the opening of the hotels to 100% of their capacity and after a long confinement, people have left their homes in search of adventure and economic reactivation
    With the opening of the hotels to 100% of their capacity and after a long confinement, people have left their homes in search of adventure and economic reactivation.

    Are you passionate about hiking?

    If you want to know which are some of the best places to go hiking and getting to know the amazing waterfalls in the country, here we give you a guide with some options:

    Cerro de la Muerte

    The Iyok Ami agrotourism farm, located in Cerro Buenavista or commonly known as Cerro de la Muerte is ideal for hiking. The route has several trails with distances from 4 to 14 kilometers.

    There you can see the Smoke Canyon waterfall, a waterfall about seven meters high enclosed in a canyon, surrounded by moss, a real beauty within the forest. The cost of entry is around 3 thousand colones.

    For more details, you can visit Iyok Ami’s Facebook or call 8408-0048.

    Catarata Diamante

    Between San Isidro de El General and Playa Dominical, one of the highest waterfalls in the country is hidden in the mountains where, in addition to appreciating its majesty, you will have the option of sleeping in a hidden cavern behind the waterfall.

    In the town of Las Tumbas in the Barú district, 25 minutes from Dominical on the way to San Isidro, is the Diamante site, an area in the tropical forest that contains an amazing chain of waterfalls that begins at the top of a 400 meter row ending with one of the highest waterfalls in the country, Diamante Waterfall, with a height of 200 meters.

    For more details about the tours and packages, you can write to the email: [email protected], write to the phones 2266-1717 or 8325-9818 or enter the site pacificjourneyscr.com.

    El Santuario or La Catedral

    Enjoying a crystalline river, a waterfall of around 25 meters high that runs through a volcanic cavern is possible for hikers who decide to undertake an adventure in the canton of Upala. It is the El Santuario or Catedral waterfall. The entry can be made through a private estate or the Blue River Resort hotel. To get there, you must walk one kilometer through a farm and reach Río Azul, there you must walk along the river bank for a couple of kilometers until you reach the foot of the waterfall.

    For more details you can call 2206-5000.

    Cascada Elysiana

    Between San Isidro de El General and Playa Dominical the town of Barú is nestled, there you will find a sign towards Cascada Elysiana, a waterfall of about 50 meters. The trails are of easy or moderate difficulty, there you can observe it and also enjoy its waters.

    Cascadas Pozo Azul

    Located in the town of Bajos del Toro in the town of Colonia del Toro, are the Pozo Azul Waterfalls. The trails have a distance of 5 kilometers in a medium difficulty for the pools and a bit longer to reach the waterfall.

    Catarata Chindama

    This waterfall is in Guápiles, being one of the highest in the Caribbean area. The trail has a distance of 10 kilometers round trip and the difficulty is very high. However, for people well equipped and in good condition, it is worth the reward.

