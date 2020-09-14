One of the best ways to find well-being and a balance between mind and body is through meditation. With this we can also reduce stress levels and concerns that come to us daily. Scientific American magazine published an article written by Matthieu Ricard, a Buddhist monk and cell biologist, Antoine Lutz, a leader in the study of the neurobiology of meditation, and Richard J. Davidson, a pioneer in the study of the science of meditation, stating that through meditation we have the power to change our minds.

This study was carried out for almost 15 years by the University of Wisconsin, in collaboration with 19 other universities, in more than 100 Buddhist monasteries. And in it, brain scans were compared with thousands of hours of meditation practice, obtaining very interesting conclusions.

Benefits of practicing meditation

The benefits of practicing meditation are many, some of the most outstanding are:

The levels of anxiety and depression go down.

Some areas of the brain are activated, specifically those associated with feelings of empathy, compassion and altruistic love.

The volume of the amygdala, the region of the brain involved in the fear process, is reduced.

It has positive effects on the telomerase molecule, the one in charge of lengthening the DNA segments at the ends of chromosomes; It is the enzyme that facilitates the immortality of cells in most carcinogenic processes.

Helps to rest and relax our mind.

Lowers blood pressure.

Improves memory.

Improves emotional stability.

Helps to increase personal awareness.

Facilitates and improves the quality of sleep.

Improves overall health.

Relaxes muscle tension.

Improves concentration.

Contributes to improving the mood

How can I start to meditate?

With the aforementioned benefits, you might ask yourself, how can I start meditating?

The first thing you should do is wear clothes that make you feel comfortable, find a space in your home where you feel calm. You can be sitting or lying down as long as your spine remains straight.

Next you should focus on your breathing and try to keep your mind blank. At first it may be difficult, but little by little you will be able to achieve it. We recommend starting with 5 minutes a day and then lengthening the time.

It is important to know that through meditation we can feel more relaxed, we will accept ourselves better and we will not fall so easily into negative or repetitive thoughts. Meditating helps us grow internally and that is not something we should take for granted.