    The number of Flights to Costa Rica From the US will Increase as of this Month

    By TCRN STAFF
    Starting in the middle of this month of September, the number of authorized flights from the United States, the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica, will gradually increase. In total, the country will have an increase of 15 flights per week from the United States, with the possibility of increasing to 18 weekly in October.

    According to information from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the airlines, as of September 13, United Airlines will fly daily from Houston, Texas, to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS).

    It will also do it three times a week (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) to the Daniel Oduber Quirós air terminal, in Liberia, with the alternative of increasing frequencies in the month of October.

    Additionally, the US airline announced that as of October they also plan scheduled flights from Newark, New Jersey, four times a week to AIJS (daily from October) and once a week (Saturdays) to Liberia, from the same destination. Also, United confirmed that it will fly from Colorado at the end of October.

    More airlines

    Added to the increase in United flights is the confirmation of five weekly American Airlines flights to Liberia from Miami, Florida, and once a week from Dallas, Texas.

    For its part, Delta Airlines plans to fly to Guanacaste from Atlanta, Georgia.

    “We receive these hopeful announcements with great joy and satisfaction, especially due to the increase in flights in September and October to both international airports, coming from the United States, our main source of tourists market,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism. Segura added that these new announcements are significant and represent safe steps for the reactivation of the Costa Rican tourism sector.

    Allowed US states

    As of September 1, in addition to residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut, those who live in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia can enter. Meanwhile, as of September 15, residents of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado will also be allowed to enter.

    For people residing in the aforementioned states of the United States, four requirements apply to enter Costa Rica:

    1. Complete the epidemiological digital form called HEALTH PASS.

    2. Perform the PCR test and obtain a negative result; The test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.

    3. A mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.

    4. Prove, through your driver’s license or State ID, that you live in one of the states that are being authorized.

    Tourists from authorized states will be able to enter the country, even if they stop at an unauthorized destination, as long as they do not leave the airport. For example, a tourist who takes a flight from the Newark airport in New Jersey and makes a stopover in Panama will be able to enter Costa Rica

    .

    SourcePaula Umaña
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleLantern Parade: Do You Want to Know About It?
    Next articleImprove Your Well-being Through Meditation
