A gradual reactivation of the tourism industry safeguarding sanitary measures is the objective of re-opening up to international commercial flights from the European Union as of August 1st. Travelers boarding in Frankfurt, Germany and Madrid, Spain will be the first to be received at Juan Santamaría International Airport after meeting a series of requirements. Travel originating in the UK and Canada is also authorized for the coming months.

For allowing tourists to enter national soil, a negative result of the PCR test will be mandatory done in the 48 hours prior to the trip; Also completing the digital epidemiological form of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, which will be enabled in different languages, and purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses for acute illness. In the event that a tourist does not comply with these requirements, they will not be able to embark towards national soil.

“The recovery of the touristic sector will be carried out with the utmost prudence and in accordance with strict sanitary protocols, always with the supreme conviction of ensuring the health and life of all people, national and foreigners” said President Carlos Alvarado.

Upon landing on Costa Rican soil, travelers must carry facial protection and comply with the strict protocol of the air terminal, respecting physical distance, disinfection procedures, temperaturechecks and following any other sanitary instructions.

“This first stage of opening to international flights includes less than 1% of the volume of flights that the country received before the COVID-19 Pandemic (552 weekly),” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. The entry of foreign tourists was suspended last March 18th.

“We are taking very gradual and analyzed steps in the direction of the economic revitalization that is very necessary for the protection of the business fabric and employment of the nation. We must go ahead and give this signal of reopening to commercial flights for the reactivation of the tourism sector.

In order to continue working in this line, it is important to comply with health protocols, a task that must be accompanied by the responsibility of businessmen, collaborators, clients, and tourists. The inclusion of additional routes will be modified according to the development of the Pandemic in our country and in the world. For now, all airport and migration protocols will be put in practice”, stated Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.