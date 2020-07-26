Costa Rica is a country in which the Catholic religion has a greater presence and the procession of the Virgin of the Angels is one of them. It was recently learned that this year the pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Angels was carried out virtually due to the health emergency that the nation is currently experiencing due to COVID-19.

The Pilgrimage of the Virgen de los Ángeles, patron saint of Costa Rica, is one of the most important religous events in the country. It is done every year on August 2nd. It is important to mention that this is one of the many social activities that have been modified due to the Coronavirus Pandemic that we are currently experiencing.

Stay home and follow the pilgrimage on the Web

In a statement by the Episcopal Conference it was announced that two large business groups in the country, Irex and Purdy, have come together to make the Virtual Pilgrimage possible, offering a space to express faith and make requests to “La Negrita”, without the need for leaving home.

In this pilgrimage it is estimated that around 2 million people attend the event, in which the Costa Rican Catholic community participates. Its importance is so great that it has become one of the country’s greatest annual celebrations.

What is the pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Angels like?

The devotion to the Queen of Angels begins with the procession on August 1st, which departs mainly from the capital, San José, to the sanctuary in Cartago, on a route of about 22 kilometers. On August 2nd, the solemn Mass is celebrated on the Esplanade of the Basilica, which is also usually attended by the President of the Republic and other civil authorities. All this takes place in the Province of Cartago.

Starting this July 24th, the faithful who wish to follow this pilgrimage can do so through the website www.romeriavirtual2020.com where the faithful can participate in the procession and make a request to the Virgin.

According to the note published by the Episcopate, this website will offer a series of worship routines that are equivalent to kilometers walked, so that the participants can “make their sacrifice petition”. “If there is a year when we need “La Negrita” this is it, that is why everyone is invited to show how “Faith Goes Forward” in this 2020 edition, says the note.