As part of the support by the US embassy to Costa Rica to help in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic, 107,000 surgical masks, and 38,000 N-95 masks were donated to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund.
The donations, valued at $ 60,000, were purchased from local suppliers. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency, various donations by the US government have been made to Costa Rican Health Institutions, such as surgical gloves, isolation gowns, surgical masks, among others, totaling an investment of $ 250,000.