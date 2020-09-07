Through the #MadeInCostaRica campaign, Costa Rica seeks to attract tourists from the North American market, driven by the opening of flights from nine states in the United States, from September 1st and three more from September 15th.

The initiative consists of four videos, which show different characteristics of the culture and beauty of the country, among them the delicate work of painting a typical wagon, the process of growing coffee, the carving of works in wood, and a visit to the rapids of Sarapiquí. The audiovisual material will be shared on Wednesdays on the YouTube channel and official networks of the Visit Costa Rica platform.

“They are varied capsules that highlight a fragment of our many natural, gastronomic, cultural, and artistic beauties, allowing us to offer unique experiences to our best prospects in the North American market”, said Rafael Quesada, Head of Advertising of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism.

The main video is titled “Meet the makers”, focused on explaining the expression “Pura Vida” based on four short interviews.

General Information:

