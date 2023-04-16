Practicing Yoga Can Help Fight Erectile Dysfunction and Premature Ejaculation, according to Scientific Studies

A recent study published in the journal ‘Trends in Urology Men’s Health’ explored non-drug treatments for premature ejaculation in men. Sexual dysfunctions are an important issue for people’s health and quality of life, but men often have difficulties in communicating and dealing with their problems.

Premature ejaculation occurs when semen leaves the body earlier than desired during sexual intercourse. Although medicine defines conditions, there are few medications to treat premature ejaculation and most have negative side effects.

The research reviewed different sports practices that help improve the sexual performance of men. One study showed that practicing yoga for 12 weeks caused 26 men to triple their sexual performance. Another study showed that running for at least 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week significantly improved men’s average. The combination of technology, sports, and traditional psychotherapy also achieved a significant advance compared to the usual treatments.

Although treatment approaches have shown good levels of effectiveness, the potential of physical activity promotion for treatment needs to be further investigated. Planned Parenthood explains that other common sexual dysfunctions include hypoactive sexual desire disorder, orgasmic disorder or orgasmic dysfunction, and genital arousal disorder.

In summary, non-pharmacological approaches to the treatment of premature ejaculation in men can significantly improve their sexual performance, highlighting the importance of further investigating the potential of physical activity promotion as a treatment for sexual dysfunctions in general.