More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Rock Fest Adds More Artist to its Lineup, Find Out the Details Here

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A few weeks after celebrating the tenth edition of Rock Fest in Costa Rica, the organization announced that more artists are joining the event.The event will take place on May 6, at Parque Viva, from 10 a.m. and will last until 11 p.m., with a robust musical and entertainment agenda.The groups that join the lineup are Le*Pop, Magpie Jay, Carolina, Hijos, Elektra Stroke, The Great Wilderness and Santos &Zurdo.

    Le Pop band

    “Playing at Rock Fest is a beautiful opportunity to share among ourselves, our colleagues, friends and with people who love music,” said Stella Peralta from Le*Pop, a band that recently returned to the stage at the Wila Fest concert.

    Magpie Jay

    Magpie Jay will be another of the debuting groups at the festival, the band has a great musical career.With three successful albums, ten international tours and participation in world-renowned events, Magpie Jay has become one of the most popular Costa Rican groups both inside and outside our borders.The band recently released their new single “The Crown”, which will be part of their fourth album, which will be completed at the end of 2023.

    “We are very excited to be able to present this new single. As in the previous ‘Closer to Me’ we try to expose the essence of the group by creating music with which people can identify and with which we can transmit all our energy in each note”, said SebastiánSuñol, vocalist of the band.

    Santos &Zurdo

    For their part, Santos &Zurdo rejoin the festival, after a great turnout they had last year.

    Carolina

    Another of the bands to join the festival poster is Carolina, who will be in charge of opening the Pilsen Stage.

    Family friendly

    The Rock Fest will be family friendly, children under 12 years old enter for free and will have their Kids Fest stage.

    Tickets

    Tickets are already available through the eticket.cr platform, with prices ranging from ₡17,000 to ₡56,000 depending on the location.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    The Environmental Impact of Mobile Phones
    Next article
    Practicing Yoga Can Help Fight Erectile Dysfunction and Premature Ejaculation, according to Scientific Studies
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Benefits of Couples Massage

    A good massage also benefits the relationship. As its name suggests, it is an experience for two. In a couples massage, two people
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »