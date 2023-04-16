Rock Fest Adds More Artist to its Lineup, Find Out the Details Here

A few weeks after celebrating the tenth edition of Rock Fest in Costa Rica, the organization announced that more artists are joining the event.The event will take place on May 6, at Parque Viva, from 10 a.m. and will last until 11 p.m., with a robust musical and entertainment agenda.The groups that join the lineup are Le*Pop, Magpie Jay, Carolina, Hijos, Elektra Stroke, The Great Wilderness and Santos &Zurdo.

Le Pop band

“Playing at Rock Fest is a beautiful opportunity to share among ourselves, our colleagues, friends and with people who love music,” said Stella Peralta from Le*Pop, a band that recently returned to the stage at the Wila Fest concert.

Magpie Jay

Magpie Jay will be another of the debuting groups at the festival, the band has a great musical career.With three successful albums, ten international tours and participation in world-renowned events, Magpie Jay has become one of the most popular Costa Rican groups both inside and outside our borders.The band recently released their new single “The Crown”, which will be part of their fourth album, which will be completed at the end of 2023.

“We are very excited to be able to present this new single. As in the previous ‘Closer to Me’ we try to expose the essence of the group by creating music with which people can identify and with which we can transmit all our energy in each note”, said SebastiánSuñol, vocalist of the band.

Santos &Zurdo

For their part, Santos &Zurdo rejoin the festival, after a great turnout they had last year.

Carolina

Another of the bands to join the festival poster is Carolina, who will be in charge of opening the Pilsen Stage.

Family friendly

The Rock Fest will be family friendly, children under 12 years old enter for free and will have their Kids Fest stage.

Tickets

Tickets are already available through the eticket.cr platform, with prices ranging from ₡17,000 to ₡56,000 depending on the location.