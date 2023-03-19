Are You An Artist? “National Festival of the Arts Costa Rica 2023” Opened Call to Participate

From March 1st to the 24th of the same month, the National Arts Festival (FNA) will keep open the call for artists and groups that wish to participate in the event.The multiple cultural and artistic expressions offered by this event will arrive for this edition in San Ramón, Naranjo, Palmares, Sarchí and Grecia, places that will experience the FNA for the first time.

Discover the natural wealth of each canton

“In the XVI edition, this particular region was selected due to the commitment of local authorities, the capacity for community organization and its rich cultural, natural and patrimonial value. This region has a great historical value for our country, showing artistic areas that allow us to discover the natural wealth of each canton with its particularities that make them unique”, explained Alexander Cuadra, director of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC), organizer of the festival.

In accordance with the CPAC, proposals will be accepted in all artistic genres. For example, musical and stage shows for different audiences, covering theatre, circus, storytelling, puppetry, dance, and movement arts in general.

Likewise, visual arts projects, performance, literary projects and promotion of reading may participate, such as: book presentations, poetry recitals, interactions or playful socialization activities for the development of the reader, reading, crafts, among others.