XVI National Arts Festival 2023 Opens Call For Costa Rican National Artists tourist.

The 2023 National Arts Festival in its 16th edition takes place in the western part of our country from August 4th to 13th. The communities together with the artists and their different cultural manifestations will make the population live a high quality artistic festival, where the aroma of coffee and its tradition, livestock and its idiosyncrasies are mixed, along with the contribution of local governments.

NayuribeGuadamuz Rosales, Minister of Culture and Youth, expressed that “the Festival of the Arts, in its national edition, allows us to show cultural manifestations from different corners of the country, and, on this occasion, the venue is in the Western region, For this reason, artists and groups from San Ramón, Naranjo, Palmares, Sarchí and Grecia, as well as from all over the country, participate in the multiple disciplines that the Festival offer. Opening the window to the artistic creativity that characterizes us as a country”.

Festival Venues

San Ramón, Naranjo, Palmares, Sarchí and Grecia will be the leading cantons of the XVI edition of the National Arts Festival, whose management capacity and their historical, patrimonial and cultural value make them ideal settings for this edition of the festival that, together with the effort in conjunction with the Municipalities and living forces which seeks to highlight cultural values ​​through the enhancement of their identity.

As of this Wednesday, March 1st, the bases of the call and the participation form will be available, so that interested persons can participate.The call will accept proposals in all artistic genres, that is, musical and stage shows for different audiences (children, youth and adults) and covering genres such as theatre, circus, storytelling, puppets, dance, dance and, in general, performing arts. motion; such as visual arts projects, performance, literary projects and reading promotion, such as book presentations, reading and/or poetry recitals, interactions and recreational or socialization activities for reading development, crafts, among others.

Alexander Cuadra, director of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production mentioned that “in this 16th edition, this particular region was selected due to the commitment of local authorities, the capacity for community organization and its rich cultural, natural and heritage value. This region has a great historical value for our country, showing tourist areas that allow to know the natural wealth of each canton with its particularities that make them unique, as well as elements such as the typical cart, its traditional churches, its food and its local crafts”.

Bases of participation and call process for the presentation of proposals

It is important that the proposals contemplate particularities of the cantons and itinerant participation base of the proposals, street formats and public space intervention, inviting cultural and innovative rescue and/or the use of alternative formats for the population of the Western Zone, as well as proposals by and for specific audiences that are sought to impact in the region.

Interested persons should enter the page https://fna.cpac.online/where they will find the bases and participation requirements. In addition, they must complete and submit the form through the same digital platform. This form must be completed according to the indications of the system.

March 1st to 24th will be the only period for the reception of proposals. Proposals will not be received by alternate, printed, or extemporaneous means and there will be a period of 3 business days to rectify mainly administrative aspects.

During the days that the call will be open, Facebook Live will be held on the CPAC page, which will allow artists and groups to become familiar with the platform and make specific inquiries. (FB: cpaccr) to upload your proposals.

More information on the Facebook and Instagram page of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (FB: cpaccr – IG: @cpac_cr).