The “Pico Blanco” Hill is the 4th highest mountain of the Escazú hills in Costa Rica with 2,271 meters above sea level. “Pico Blanco Hill” refers, literally, to the rocky outcrop near its highest point, which looks like a gray light from the Central Valley.

Geological origin

It has a volcanic origin, derived from an intrusive body dated 5.5 million years ago, and that was originally part of the magmatic arc of Costa Rica. However, it is believed that a change in the subduction angle of the tectonic plates located in the Pacific coast of Costa Rica caused the displacement of the magmatic arc to its current position (Central Volcanic Range), which determined that there was very little effusive activity.

At the same time, it gave rise to the Central Volcanic Depression, also called Central Valley, although geomorphologically does not correspond to a typical valley. It is a good destination for a half day’s walk and a potentially promising place for rock climbing.

Tragic background

January 15th, 1990: A plane carrying 21 people crashed near the hill, shortly after taking off from the Juan Santamaría airport. All aboard perished.

November 5th, 2010: The top of the hill collapsed killing 24 people in the town of Calle Lajas.

Most attractive sites

