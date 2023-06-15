Picnic Fest Central America Announces Dates for Its 2024 Edition in Costa Rica

Picnic Fest Central America, the largest music festival in the region, announced last Friday the dates for its 2024 edition. The event will take place on the weekends of February 10th and 17th at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén.

Guaynaa, a singer who has captivated attendees in the past 2 editions, is the protagonist of the video announcing the next edition of the festival. In the video, the artist can be seen canopying in Manuel Antonio, dancing on a catamaran and even enjoying a campfire with models Karina Ramos and Tamara DalMaso.

“We feel that Picnic is a destination festival and that is how this experience should be lived. The Costa Rican summer also plays an important role in our festival and we must make the most of it. “With Picnic we have experienced a considerable increase in foreign audiences, and we are consolidating this particularity with the message of this video”, said Adrián Gutierrez, general producer and organizer of the festival.

Gutiérrez indicated that Picnic is working on the lineup of artists for next year’s edition. In fact, on Thursday of next week there will be a conference in which more details will be given.

In this year’s edition, Picnic had 4 stages in which were, among other artists:

•DJ Maxx

• Entrelíneas

• Béele

• Jowell & Randy

• Greeicy / Mike Bay

• Elvis Crespo

• Reik

• Jhayco

• Ozuna

• Johnnie

• Ment A Dos

• Caloncho

• Los CAFRES

• CafeTacvba

• Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

• Guaynaa

Event rules that will not change in 2024

Regarding the security controls to enter the festival, the Jogo company indicated that the following will not be allowed:

• Selfie sticks

• Illegal substances

• Coolers

• Lighters

• Cigars

• Sharp Objet

• Vaporizers

• Umbrellas

• Food or drinks

• Pets

• Large salves

• Chairs

• Thermos

• Firearms or similar

Additionally, it will be essential to present the identity document in good condition, since the activity is intended for adults.