    Dog Festival Will Be This Weekend on Avenida Escazú, San José

    Doggo Fest raises awareness against animal abuse. Entrance will be free

    By TCRN STAFF
    This weekend the Doggo Fest, the largest festival in the country, whose primary mission is to raise awareness against animal abuse, will take place on Avenida Escazú.

    For the whole family

    Doggo Fest, designed for the whole family, will be on April 1st and 2nd, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pets and their owners can enter for free, however, they must reserve their space through the site: www.nunucr.com

    A wide variety of activities

    According to Jimena Formal, from Nunu Costa Rica, this edition will feature a wide variety of activities for pets, including sales of food, desserts, and toys. For the owners, they will offer the sale of food, drinks and nutritional talks, training, a Q command show and an environmental enrichment workshop, among others.

    Take into account that each family must be responsible for their pet, so the dog must always walk with its respective leash and identification plate on its collar.

    If you want more information, you can visit the Facebook and Instagram page of Doggo Fest or Nunu CR.

