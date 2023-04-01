For the Second Year in a Row,Cabuyal Beach Is Awarded with the Ecological Blue Flag

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) awarded, for the second consecutive year, the recognition of the Ecological Blue Flag (BAE) with 3 white stars and 1 pink star to Playa Cabuyal, corresponding to the period 2022.

Worked hard to maintain this highest award

The Liberian municipality congratulated the committee in charge on their social networks and made it public: “We congratulate the Ecological Blue Flag Committee of the Municipality of Liberia, which has worked hard to maintain this highest award that accredits it as a sustainable beach with tourist attributes”.

The great work of other public institutions was also seen “Likewise, we congratulate the officials of SINAC-ACG, who with a lot of work and effort managed to obtain the Ecological Blue Flag award for Playa Iguanita”.

On this occasion, 138 beaches on both coasts of the country were also awarded, 46 of them belonging to the province of Guanacaste.