More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Ecological Blue Flag Awarded To The Storage Center from The Municipality Of San José

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Ecological Blue Flag Awarded To The Storage Center from The Municipality Of San José

    The Recycling Program from the Municipality of San José was awarded the Blue Flag Ecological Climate Change Award, being the only facility in this municipality that has this distinction
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Celebration of the National Independence Month Requires the Commitment of Teachers, Parents, and Students

    The commemoration of the 199th Anniversary of the Independence of Costa Rica...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Franchise Summit Will Prepare this Sector for the Covid-19 Reality

    With more than 360 brands, of which 22% are national, franchises have...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Recycling Program from the Municipality of San José was awarded the Blue Flag Ecological Climate Change Award, being the only facility in this municipality that has this distinction, going from last year to 2016, from one star to three stars and from a score of 96 to a score of 100.

    The Ecological Blue Flag is awarded annually, which rewards effort and volunteer work in the search for conservation and development, in accordance with the protection of natural resources, the implementation of actions to face climate change, the search for better sanitary conditions and the improvement of the public health of the inhabitants.

    This confirmation is given by the Blue Flag Technical Team, having won the Award of the Ecological Blue Flag Program – 2016 in the Climate Change category, encourages this municipality to continue working hard for the quality of life of its inhabitants.

    The Collection Center has 26 officials who fulfill a very important mission such as guaranteeing the right of everyone to enjoy a healthy and ecologically balanced environment, as well as to protect public health and to promote separation at the source and the classification of waste, both by the private sector and households, as well as by public sector institutions.

    A motivation to move foward

    “This achievement is due to the efforts of prominent officials in the Recycling Program, as well as the motivation received from the Directorate of the Department of Environmental Services to always carry out quality work in this municipality,” stressed Mr. Álvaro Valerin, in charge of the Recycling Center.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceGrettell Brizuela Q.
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleCelebration of the National Independence Month Requires the Commitment of Teachers, Parents, and Students
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Ecological Blue Flag Awarded To The Storage Center from The Municipality Of San José

    The Recycling Program from the Municipality of San José was awarded the Blue Flag Ecological Climate Change Award, being the only facility in this municipality that has this distinction
    Read more
    Education

    Celebration of the National Independence Month Requires the Commitment of Teachers, Parents, and Students

    TCRN STAFF -
    The commemoration of the 199th Anniversary of the Independence of Costa Rica will be carried out under...
    Read more
    Economy

    Franchise Summit Will Prepare this Sector for the Covid-19 Reality

    TCRN STAFF -
    With more than 360 brands, of which 22% are national, franchises have been a source of employment...
    Read more
    Environment

    A herd of Coyotes Visited the Coronado Streets

    TCRN STAFF -
    A herd of coyotes visited a neighborhood in San Francisco de Coronado, according to the biologist of...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Tips for Increasing Your Self-esteem

    Héctor Méndez -
    Increasing self-esteem is vital for great personal growth. When you feel good about yourself, you focus on reaching your goals, having fun, and sharing with others
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    A herd of Coyotes Visited the Coronado Streets

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    A herd of coyotes visited a neighborhood in San Francisco de Coronado, according to the biologist of...
    Read more

    Submit Your Project for the Sustainable Construction Award

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Highlighting the efforts made by people or companies to include sustainability in the environmental, social and economic axes, is the objective of...
    Read more

    Tortuguero National Park Receives an Economic Injection of ¢ 1,110 million

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    About ¢ 1,110 were invested in the Tortuguero National Park for an operational center for personnel who monitor the area and carry out conservation work
    Read more

    Deputy Yorleny León Proposes Turning the Sloth into a National Living Symbol

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    As part of the National Parks Day celebration, Deputy Yorleny León, from the National Liberation Party, presented a bill that seeks to make the sloth a national symbol of Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »