More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Due to Rampant Deforestation, more Viruses will Jump from Animals to Humans, according to Oxford Scientist

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Due to Rampant Deforestation, more Viruses will Jump from Animals to Humans, according to Oxford Scientist

    Zoonoses are infectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to people. The Coronavirus is the fourth pandemic of zoonotic origin of the XXI century
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Ecological Blue Flag Awarded To The Storage Center from The Municipality Of San José

    The Recycling Program from the Municipality of San José was awarded the Blue Flag Ecological Climate Change Award, being the only facility in this municipality that has this distinction
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Celebration of the National Independence Month Requires the Commitment of Teachers, Parents, and Students

    The commemoration of the 199th Anniversary of the Independence of Costa Rica...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Zoonoses are infectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to people. The Coronavirus is the fourth pandemic of zoonotic origin of the XXI century. SARS, Avian Flu (H5N1), Swine Flu (H1N1) and now COVID-19.

    After the turn of the millennium, the specialists were optimistic. They considered that diseases originating in remote eastern countries, could not affect the West if adequate protocols were established and thanks to its developed health systems and the specialization of its medical professionals.

    They were wrong, of course, and the evidence points to this not being the last time. Sarah Gilbert is the scientist leading a 300-person team working on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. She managed to “advance many of the steps in vaccine development that normally take about five years, and we have done it in four months,” she added.

    As one of the more than 136 candidates, their vaccine is one of the few that are in the final clinical phase of studies, the long-awaited Phase 3. In the race to end the pandemic, Gilbert’s development is listed as one of the most advanced in the world.

    And now, the English scientist warned that it is possible that there will be more outbreaks of zoonotic origin in the future, due to factors that make viruses spread faster, such as population growth, international travel and deforestation.

    The origin of zoonotic infections

    The exact origin of COVID-19 is currently unknown, but the scientific consensus suggests that it all started in bats before jumping to another animal that then passed it on to people. Gilbert, from the Jenner Institute in Oxford, said: “Because of the way things have gone in the world, it is more likely that we will have other zoonotic infections that cause outbreaks in the future. Higher population density, more travel, deforestation – all these things make these outbreaks more likely to occur and then something spreads.”

    In July, the UN shared a report that warned on precisely this issue, stressing that outbreaks of such infections will continue to rise unless conservation work is done to protect wildlife. The document analyzes the impact of illegal trafficking in protected species, a crime that moves billions of dollars every year and that attracts organized crime because in many countries the penalties with which it is punished are very low.

    The transmission of diseases from animals to humans is facilitated, among other causes, by the destruction of the ecosystem and the trade in wild flora and fauna. “The links between the global health crisis and the illegal exploitation of nature have been in the spotlight since it was suggested that “wet markets” selling wild animals, in this case the pangolin, may have facilitated the passing from COVID-19 to humans”, said the director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Waly.

    The pangolin – linked by scientists as one of the origins of the Coronavirus – is the most trafficked protected wild mammal in the world because in Asia both its meat and its scales are appreciated for traditional medicine.

    Professor Delia Randolph, a veterinary epidemiologist and lead author of the UN report, described a “very clear trend” since the 1930s that showed that 75 percent of emerging human diseases came from wildlife. Destruction of animal habitats forces them to have closer contact with humans, increasing the risk of disease transmission.

    According to the WHO, about one billion cases of disease and millions of deaths occur each year from zoonoses, while 60% of infectious diseases that are reported globally have jumped from animals to humans.

    On the other hand, Gilbert, who was involved in the development and testing of a universal flu vaccine, also believes that in the future there will be an outbreak of another powerful flu strain, similar to that observed during the 2017-18 season: “There will be another flu pandemic in the future. It will reappear, but we don’t know what subtype of flu it will be”.

    The Oxford group “is reaearching on a universal flu vaccine that would work against all types of flu, be it H1N1, H3N3, [or] H7N7.” Creating this one-size-fits-all vaccine, Gilbert added, would mean that “we would not need to know in advance” about the viral subtype. Until now there has not been a universal flu vaccine approved for general use.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceInfobae
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleEcological Blue Flag Awarded To The Storage Center from The Municipality Of San José
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Due to Rampant Deforestation, more Viruses will Jump from Animals to Humans, according to Oxford Scientist

    Zoonoses are infectious diseases that are transmitted from animals to people. The Coronavirus is the fourth pandemic of zoonotic origin of the XXI century
    Read more
    Environment

    Ecological Blue Flag Awarded To The Storage Center from The Municipality Of San José

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Recycling Program from the Municipality of San José was awarded the Blue Flag Ecological Climate Change Award, being the only facility in this municipality that has this distinction
    Read more
    Education

    Celebration of the National Independence Month Requires the Commitment of Teachers, Parents, and Students

    TCRN STAFF -
    The commemoration of the 199th Anniversary of the Independence of Costa Rica will be carried out under...
    Read more
    Economy

    Franchise Summit Will Prepare this Sector for the Covid-19 Reality

    TCRN STAFF -
    With more than 360 brands, of which 22% are national, franchises have been a source of employment...
    Read more
    Environment

    A herd of Coyotes Visited the Coronado Streets

    TCRN STAFF -
    A herd of coyotes visited a neighborhood in San Francisco de Coronado, according to the biologist of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    How Science Makes People Believe that, Even if Healthy, They are Potentially Sick

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Antonio Sitges-Serra has written a book that is as revealing and documented as it is controversial. And with a rather provocative title: "If you can, do not go to the doctor." The recommendation comes close
    Read more

    When Will the Pandemic Curve be Broken in Costa Rica?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    On May 2nd, Costa Rica had broken the curve from the first wave of contagion for the novel Coronavirus and according to the latest official projections, the second wave should have reached its highest point in the middle of the previous month, an optimistic forecast that was not fulfilled
    Read more

    Deniers of the Pandemic are a “Minority that Expose Many People,” says The Minister of Health

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Health minister Daniel Salas, assured that Costa Rica has not yet had such a devastating impact from the COVID-19 thanks to compliance...
    Read more

    Oxford University and AstraZeneca to Resume Clinical Trials on the Coronavirus Vaccine

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 that are being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »