    Outdoor Trade Project Seeks to Authorize Temporary Sales in Public Spaces

    By TCRN STAFF
    A legislative bill presented by the deputy of the National Liberation Party (PLN), Roberto Thompson; Deputy Paola Vega of the Citizen Action Party (PAC), and Pablo Abarca of the Christian Social Unity Party (PUSC); intends to support the economic reactivation of the country through an Open Air Trade Law. This aims to empower the municipalities to authorize the temporary development of commercial activity in public spaces.

    The municipalities may grant commercial patents and licenses for the use of public spaces such as sidewalks, parks, squares, public roads, streets, or other. In addition, municipalities could grant a Floating Outdoor Trade License to a food truck or mobile food businesses for the exclusive sale of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

    In benefit of the colectivity

    The spaces that would be used for this project would be parks, squares, sidewalks, cantonal roads, and national roads, for the latter they must have a permit from the General Directorate of Traffic Engineering. The license granted by the municipalities will charge an amount not exceeding 50% of the amount earned for the business license. All of the income generated by this project must be used to improve public space such as sidewalks, parks, squares, bicycle lanes, shared-use routes, and pedestrian boulevards.

