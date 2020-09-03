The use of masks will be compulsory as of September 9th for anyone who is going to visit a closed public place, such as cafeterias or restaurants. This was announced Friday by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

“Taking into account that as of September 9th we will have a larger opening of services, the guidelines will be changed and masks will be mandatory in closed spaces for public attendance,” said the Minister from his home, where he is in health quarantine. This after his father – who suffered poor health – tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister had applied for a permit to care for his father.

Transition period

As of August 31st and until September 8th, the country will experience a “transition” stage – as named by the Government – with respect to commerce restrictions, which will have a special impact on the orange alert areas.

This means that in the period, the closure of all establishments with a health permit for the operation of customer service is ordered, except for the list of exceptions that includes supermarkets, hardware stores, home service, vehicle repair, shops, restaurants, beauty salons, among others. As for the cantons with a yellow alert, they continue with the process of opening businesses as has already been carried out.

From September 9th, the entire country will move towards a “controlled opening” (both in cantons with an orange alert and a yellow alert), subject to the schedule of vehicle circulation restrictions. Establishments that have a sanitary operating permit that serve the public will be allowed, from Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. and until 10 p.m., and from Saturday to Sunday from 5 a.m. and until 8 p.m., respecting fifty percent (50%) of its maximum capacity. However, activities such as mass concentration events, bars, casinos, among others, will continue to be closed due to their “very high-risk level”.