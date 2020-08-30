More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Human Body Would Produce “Robust” Immunity to COVID-19, According to Preliminary Studies

    Even after mild infections, scientists begin to see a robust immune response in the body

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Human Body Would Produce “Robust” Immunity to COVID-19, According to Preliminary Studies

    Even after mild infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the human body would be producing a “robust” immune response, especially in the cells responsible for “remembering” the Virus
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Proposal for the “Renta Mundial Tax” Does Not Have Support in National Assembly

    Instead of promoting proposals that affect the economic reactivation and the image of the country as a...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Learn How to Prepare 3 typical Costa Rican Meals at Home

    Do you like Costa Rican food? Then you have found the ideal article for you, here you will find the recipes of 3 typical Costa Rican dishes
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Even after mild infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the human body would be producing a “robust” immune response, especially in the cells responsible for “remembering” the Virus. This is shown by a group of three different preliminary studies, which were published last week. Although they are still under review by other scientists, the findings point in the same direction: long-lasting immunity.

    The first of these preliminary studies – led by the Swedish Center for Infectious Diseases – was published on August 14th and shows a “robust” immune response in patients with mild Coronavirus infections.

    The immune response does not refer only to the antibodies, but also to the cells in charge of “remembering” the Virus. These are known as T cells and they are precisely the ones that showed a high presence.

    The research analyzed the convalescent blood of 206 patients recovered from COVID-19, who had the disease of different intensities and contracted it between February and March. “Our data set shows that SARS-CoV-2 elicits a robust, broad, and highly functional memory T-cell response,” the publication notes. Because of this, people are unlikely to get reinfected and have a severe condition, they say.

    Long-term studies are still lacking, but “this is exactly what one would expect to see. All the pieces are there for a fully protective immune response,” lead author Marion Pepper declared.

    Different but in the same direction

    Another preliminary study from the University of Washington in the United States had similar findings, although it was conducted separately: recovered COVID-19 patients would have an extensive T-cell response. The preliminary results of this investigation were published on August 15th. However, they are also under review by the scientific journal Nature. According to these results, patients recovered from mild COVID-19 not only maintained their T-cell levels after three months, but they increased it in number.

    Memory lymphocytes specific for SARS-CoV-2 exhibited characteristics associated with potent antiviral immunity. (…) Individuals who recovered from mild COVID-19 symptoms had an expanded arsenal of immune mediators against SARS-CoV-2,” the publication notes.

    A third study, from the University of Arizona, found data pointing in the same direction: “We conclude that immunity is durable for at least several months after SARS-CoV-2 infection.” This research analyzed the antibodies of 5,882 COVID-19 patients and noted that the “conclusions about the rapid loss of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 are premature and inconsistent with the data we present here.”

    Immunity: the big question

    Long-term immunity to COVID-19 is one of the big questions yet to be answered about the disease. This is because not enough time has passed to know if it is maintained after a year, for example.

    A scientific study from the English University King’s College yielded results on the subject: 60% of the patients analyzed had a powerful antibody response after being infected with COVID-19. However, only 16.7% maintained high levels of antibodies three months later. But this is not the whole story, as the behavior of T lymphocytes is much less understood. These “memory cells” help the body to identify harmful agents.

    While studies point to an abundant T-cell response, long-term research confirming long-lasting immunity is still lacking. According to the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are no documented cases of reinfection in recovered patients.

    The uncertainty on this issue would impact, for example, the use of vaccines against COVID-19. Pharmaceutical companies, however, admit to continuing this line of study without knowing how long the immunity would last.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    Sourceameliarueda.com
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleProposal for the “Renta Mundial Tax” Does Not Have Support in National Assembly
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Human Body Would Produce “Robust” Immunity to COVID-19, According to Preliminary Studies

    Even after mild infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the human body would be producing a “robust” immune response, especially in the cells responsible for “remembering” the Virus
    Read more
    Economy

    Proposal for the “Renta Mundial Tax” Does Not Have Support in National Assembly

    TCRN STAFF -
    Instead of promoting proposals that affect the economic reactivation and the image of the country as a business destination, as is the...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Learn How to Prepare 3 typical Costa Rican Meals at Home

    TCRN STAFF -
    Do you like Costa Rican food? Then you have found the ideal article for you, here you will find the recipes of 3 typical Costa Rican dishes
    Read more
    Health

    Malnutrition Affects the Emotional Well-being of Children

    TCRN STAFF -
    Experts have observed for years that malnourished girls and boys are more vulnerable to having problems in their physical, mental and psychosocial development
    Read more
    Spiritual

    Parable # 30: The Cure for Nervousness

    TCRN STAFF -
    (This week is the 33rdinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Malnutrition Affects the Emotional Well-being of Children

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Experts have observed for years that malnourished girls and boys are more vulnerable to having problems in their physical, mental and psychosocial development
    Read more

    WHO Affirms That Cases of Reinfection by COVID-19 Are Very Rare

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The World Health Organization (WHO) determined that, despite the increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide and the confirmation...
    Read more

    Russia and Costa Rica Discuss Cooperation for Defeating COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Russia and Costa Rica have maintained diplomatic relations with ups and downs since 1872
    Read more

    The Whole Truth About Eggs: Three Myths That Are Far From Reality

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Eggs contain many nutrients, but there are even more myths surrounding this product. Are they worth believing? Here we will try to clarify it
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »