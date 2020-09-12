There has been no other moment of these characteristics in the history of Humanity. This is assured by the prestigious American intellectual and activist Noam Chomsky, who said that the Coronavirus pandemic has made these times the darkest in memory.

Chomsky explained that the present moment represents a “point of confluence of different very serious crises“, including a threat of nuclear war, climate change, the Coronavirus pandemic, a great economic depression and a racist counteroffensive whose epicenter is the United States.

“This is a unique moment in the history of humanity, not just in my life. There has never been a time when such a confluence of crises has arisen and decisions about it that must be taken very soon cannot be delayed,” said the thinker who is perhaps the world’s most important living linguist.

Chomsky, a longtime peace activist, criticized President Donald Trump for “systematically dismantling protections that offered some form of defense against nuclear war.” “Leading experts such as William Perry, former Secretary of Defense, a person who cannot be considered exaggerated and who is very conservative and at the same time very well informed on these issues, argues that the nuclear threat today is even greater than during the Cold War, Chomsky said.

Climate change even more dangerous than the Pandemic

Chomsky also said that the initiatives that governments take to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic will be important in the short term, but that their decisions on climate change will be even more durable. “We will somehow get out of the pandemic but at a terrible cost, which has mostly preventable causes,” said the author of “Hegemony or Survival” and “Failed States”, among many other titles. “We will not come out of the melting of the polar ice caps, that is permanent.” “We have time ahead to decide whether organized human life will survive on Earth or succumb to the threat of an environmental disaster,” Chomsky added.

It is not the first time that the North American intellectual publicly refers to the subject in these terms. In April of this year, he warned that governments are being “the problem and not the solution” and on the specific situation in the United States, he argued that it is aggravated by the condition of “sociopathic buffoons” that run the administration of that country with Donald Trump at the head.

Regarding the changes that may occur, he warns that “this could lead us to highly authoritarian and repressive states that expand the neoliberal manual even more than now”, although he clarifies that “that depends on young people” and “on how the world population react ”.

Recently, in June, he referred to the embarrassing role taken by Trump in managing the pandemic and did not hesitate to call him “the worst criminal in history, without a doubt.” “There has never been a figure in political history who has been so passionately dedicated to destroying projects for organized human life on earth in the near future,” said the renowned professor.