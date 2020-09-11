A French company has created an approved mask against COVID-19 made of Hemp and that also can be composted. “Due to its characteristics, Hemp has properties that make it unnecessary to add other products, neither glue nor binder. Its characteristics mean that filtration and breathability are done without any added product”, explains Stephanie Gauvenet, director of the Géochanvre factory, in Lézinnes, central France.

The company, specialized in sustainable development and vegetable fiber felt, has spent months thinking about developing a mask in Hemp, a plant whose flowers produceCannabis but whose fibers are widely used in the textile and felts sector.

Validated by the General Directorate of the Army, which indicates a filtration efficiency of 89%, to date 1.4 million masks have been sold, starting at 0.65 euros ($ 0.77) per unit.

“We manufacture 5,000 (units) a day,” says Gérald Bayette, Géochanvre’s commercial director, adding that they make the only mask currently that can be composted in France and Europe, and that they have clients in Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.