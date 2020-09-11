More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Mask to Prevent COVID-19 Infection is Made of Hemp

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Mask to Prevent COVID-19 Infection is Made of Hemp

    A French company has created an approved mask against COVID-19 made of Hemp and that also can...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    ArtesDenuncia: The New Campaign from the Faculty of Arts against Sexual Harassment

    The Advisory Council of the Faculty of Arts, with the special support of the School of Plastic...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    High-impact Biomedical Research against COVID-19: A Historic Milestone for the CCSS

    The clinical study of the two anti-SARS-Co-V2 equine immunoglobulin formulations marks a...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    A French company has created an approved mask against COVID-19 made of Hemp and that also can be composted. “Due to its characteristics, Hemp has properties that make it unnecessary to add other products, neither glue nor binder. Its characteristics mean that filtration and breathability are done without any added product”, explains Stephanie Gauvenet, director of the Géochanvre factory, in Lézinnes, central France.

    The company, specialized in sustainable development and vegetable fiber felt, has spent months thinking about developing a mask in Hemp, a plant whose flowers produceCannabis but whose fibers are widely used in the textile and felts sector.

    Validated by the General Directorate of the Army, which indicates a filtration efficiency of 89%, to date 1.4 million masks have been sold, starting at 0.65 euros ($ 0.77) per unit.

    “We manufacture 5,000 (units) a day,” says Gérald Bayette, Géochanvre’s commercial director, adding that they make the only mask currently that can be composted in France and Europe, and that they have clients in Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleArtesDenuncia: The New Campaign from the Faculty of Arts against Sexual Harassment
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Mask to Prevent COVID-19 Infection is Made of Hemp

    A French company has created an approved mask against COVID-19 made of Hemp and that also can...
    Read more
    News

    ArtesDenuncia: The New Campaign from the Faculty of Arts against Sexual Harassment

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Advisory Council of the Faculty of Arts, with the special support of the School of Plastic Arts, presented a graphic campaign...
    Read more
    Health

    High-impact Biomedical Research against COVID-19: A Historic Milestone for the CCSS

    TCRN STAFF -
    The clinical study of the two anti-SARS-Co-V2 equine immunoglobulin formulations marks a historic milestone in the development...
    Read more
    Health

    At Least 4% of the Costa Rican Population Has Already Been Affected by COVID-19

    TCRN STAFF -
    At least 4% of Costa Ricans have been infected by COVID-19. This is estimated by an analysis...
    Read more
    Health

    Bacteria Can Survive in Outer Space

    TCRN STAFF -
    Experts have long talked about the different bacteria that exist, their effects, and how long they remain active. There is one that has become popular through research, it is called radio-resistant Deinococcus
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    ArtesDenuncia: The New Campaign from the Faculty of Arts against Sexual Harassment

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Advisory Council of the Faculty of Arts, with the special support of the School of Plastic Arts, presented a graphic campaign...
    Read more

    The New Fight Against Corruption in Costa Rica and its Impact on Private Business

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Corruption is a figure that, despite being socially criticized, has existed since the beginning of civilization. It is not possible to point to a single event in history as the trigger that originates the figure of corruption
    Read more

    Colonel Nicolás Aguilar Murillo, National Hero of Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Each country has its characteristics, culture, values ​​and its characters in history, its heroes who left indelible marks. Costa...
    Read more

    Coronavirus Mutations Would not Affect Vaccine Application

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Researchers found that, for now, a possible vaccine would work universally, against all strains of SARS-CoV-2. Despite the fact that the SARS-CoV-2...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »