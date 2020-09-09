More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    A Special Day for Our Children

    74 years ago, Children's Day has been celebrated in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    A Special Day for Our Children

    This September 9th, Children's Day is celebrated in Costa Rica. A date that...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Coronavirus in Africa: the Surprising Theory that may explain the Mystery of the Low Death Rate of COVID-19

    It is a part of the world with...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Ministry of Health Emphasizes Collective Responsibility in this New Re-opening Period

    The Ministry of Health, Daniel Salas today emphasized the care that must...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This September 9th, Children’s Day is celebrated in Costa Rica.

    A date that helps raise awareness in the Costa Rican population about the importance of guarantee, protect, and respect the rights of the little ones.

    It is important to know what was during the government of Don Teodoro Picado where the celebration of this day by a decree which was signed on July 12, 1946.

    Why is Children’s Day celebrated?

    The United Nations General Assembly through resolution 836

    It recommended that all countries institute Universal Children’s Day.

    The resolution was launched in 1954 and its objective is to

    brotherhood among the children of the whole world. In addition to promoting the welfare of the world’s children.

    The Assembly suggested that Governments celebrate the day on the date that each of them deems appropriate.

    Children are the future of the nation in them the seed is sown that germinate and will bear great fruit in the country. Therefore, the important thing that their rights are respected.

    Previously in schools, companies and communities,

    activities to commemorate this day and that children will enjoy maximum. However, in these times of pandemic, we must remember that safety of the little ones cannot be crowded in public places and you must have good personal hygiene and take all sanitary measures.

    Child protection laws in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica is a country that has defended the rights of children throughout of its history. The Costa Rican nation has the “Law on the rights of girls, boys and adolescents to discipline without physical punishment or treatment

    humiliating. “Assuming that the rights of minors are inviolable.

    This law also states that children and adolescents should not be seen as an extension of their parents, but as people in the process of training.

    It is important to highlight that together we must protect the childhood of minors of age from all possible angles, especially from within the family. Which plays a fundamental role in the development of a child, for receiving from it, day by day, invaluable life lessons, darling, understanding, and respect.

    Recommendations to celebrate Children’s Day at home

    In these times of pandemic, it is best not to leave home or

    expose children. It is because of them that we will mention you below some ideas for you to enjoy at home with your little ones.

    – Cook a recipe together, be it a delicious cake or some sweet in special that your little one likes.

    – Carry out some artistic activity together, be it painting a picture, make a sculpture in clay or draw pictures of the family group.

    – Play a board game as a family

    – Perform storytelling dynamics, read a book with adults or

    have them write a story to let their imagination run wild.

    – Watch a movie with the family (home theater) These recommendations can also be made any day off, to that everyone enjoy as a family and share with the little ones.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceArgelis Torrealba
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCoronavirus in Africa: the Surprising Theory that may explain the Mystery of the Low Death Rate of COVID-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    A Special Day for Our Children

    This September 9th, Children's Day is celebrated in Costa Rica. A date that...
    Read more
    Health

    Coronavirus in Africa: the Surprising Theory that may explain the Mystery of the Low Death Rate of COVID-19

    TCRN STAFF -
    It is a part of the world with crowded cities, where there is...
    Read more
    Health

    Ministry of Health Emphasizes Collective Responsibility in this New Re-opening Period

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Ministry of Health, Daniel Salas today emphasized the care that must be taken when carrying out...
    Read more
    Education

    Back to Virtual Classes: Seven Easy Tips to Protect Children’s Eye Health

    TCRN STAFF -
    The new modality of virtual classes in which the student community is immersed due to the COVID-19...
    Read more
    News

    Liberia Airport Received its First Commercial Flight in Five and a Half Months this Saturday

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, received its first commercial flight in more than five and a half...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Indigenous Women Reaffirm Their Role as Leaders, Protectors of the Forest, and Entrepreneurs

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In a discussion on the International Day of Indigenous Women, Faustina Torres, businesswoman, and indigenous leader exposed...
    Read more

    President of Costa Rica Describes Afro-Culture as a National Pride

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, said today that it is a national pride to commemorate the Day of the Black...
    Read more

    “Vieja’e Patio”, the Tica Hot Sauce that Conquered Matthew McConaughey

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Actor Matthew McConaughey once again confirmed his taste for the hot sauce produced by the national Tica company Monoloco, with an order...
    Read more

    Sedentary Lifestyle Due to Remote Work has Serious Consequences

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Thousands of people have remote work days as part of their new normal, which could have direct implications on their health by not taking the necessary precautions
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »