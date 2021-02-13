Physical Fitness at Home and Outdoors Will be the Trend This Year

Physical activity practices evolved with the new normal. With the gyms closed, online gymnastics, outdoor exercise, among other ways to stay in shape, began. In 2021, it is possible that many of the changes of 2020 in this area, will become normal. More people will be physically active at home instead of going to a gym with many people.

For sports performance and physical education expert, Samantha Clayton, the focus will be on good psychophysical fitness and the increase in technological tools that help us boost routines, both at home, at work or during a trip.

Exercise programs at home will be maintained

Last year, the popularity of subscription and on-demand exercise programs skyrocketed and will continue to grow in 2021. “In addition to the ease and accessibility they offer to exercise anytime, anywhere, many also developed a user base dedicated that created virtual communities to provide support and motivation to its members”, commented Clayton.

Also, for the expert, the rise of subscription-based exercise programs will continue this year with a greater variety of types of classes, content and more personalized options according to the specific interests and objectives of lovers of physical activity. Demand for home fitness equipment was higher than ever in 2020. Some companies saw a significant increase in sales and delays in ordering fitness equipment were frequent last year. Demand is likely to continue throughout 2021.

“This could be more than a passing trend. Nor is it necessary to spend a fortune on equipment; many people were extremely innovative and creative, and they used items that they had at home to improve their exercise routine or incorporated new movements into housework”, said the expert.

Solutions for monotony and stress

Since many people still work from home, they have more and more free time and are bored. The stress of being indoors causes many people to do physical activity in contact with nature to take a much-needed mental break.

“Outdoor activities like walking or running, with app-assisted programs, are becoming increasingly popular and will continue to set the trend this new year,” added Clayton. Among the outdoor activities that became popular is skating. “Not only is this a great physical activity for your legs and glutes, it’s fun too! Skates are a highly sought-after item, and manufacturers are reportedly struggling to meet overwhelming demand with limited products, high sales rates and large backorders,” explained the sports performance expert.

In the wake of the Pandemic and its effects on people’s mental health, yoga and meditation are increasingly being chosen to strengthen the body and mind. Many wellness apps and classes were also created for this.

“Staying in shape also means maintaining a good frame of mind and finding ways to relax, breathe, and avoid stress. We all want 2021 to be a year full of hope and with many options to stay in shape, perhaps it will be an incredible year of exercise,” concluded Clayton.