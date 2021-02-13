Tortuguero National Park Recorded 186 Species of Birds

A group of 70 people participated this past weekend in the fourth bird count of Tortuguero National Park. The team of scientists, guides, volunteers, and experts in bird watching, recorded a record number: 186 migratory species and native to the area, 35 more than those recorded in the last three counts. As part of the first finds, the gorgiroja ant-tanager was identified, a species of which there was no recent record in the place.

“We achieved a significant rebound compared to counts recorded in recent years, and it certainly fills us with pride as a reflection of the biodiversity in Tortuguero,” said Manuel Campbell, coordinator of this edition of the count and official of the national park.

Bird watching tourism is a developing niche

According to the ICT, bird watching tourism represents one of the niches that is under development and allows travelers to live unique experiences. Data from the Institute indicate that in Costa Rica there are more than 900 bird species registered in different tourist regions and observation sites. In the case of Tortuguero, it is located in the Northeast Caribbean Wetland, which has the RAMSAR category granted to sites on the planet for its great ecological value.