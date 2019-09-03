Staying fit and healthy in Costa Rica is simple. The reason for this is that there are many activities that are easy to take part in. As long as you commit to regular physical activity, you’ll discover that it’s fun to add flexibility, strength, endurance and balance for both women’s and mens health.





Let’s take a look at how people in Costa Rica keep themselves active.



Running



Places to run are abundant in Costa Rica. You can choose between forest trails, endless coastlines, mountain passes and long beaches. Marathons are done throughout each year and offer another way to use running as a way to stay fit.



Walking on the Beach



Simply walking on sand allows you to burn up to 350 calories per hour. Choose from one of the hundreds of available beaches for your exercise regime. Not only will you get fit, but you’ll also take in a few breathtaking views whether the sun is rising or setting.



Biking



Biking is often used for transportation in Costa Rica. People living in the city will bring bikes on weekends or holidays for long rides along the coast. Bike trails are plentiful, as well as races throughout the year.



Yoga

Rainforest and beach settings make for excellent yoga spots. There are outdoor and indoor yoga spaces available throughout Costa Rica. Opportunities to practice yoga are available for all types of skill levels at various retreats, shalas and studios.



Crossfit



Crossfit has become popular in Costa Rica and over 30 official gyms exist for this type of exercise. Crossfit gyms are available all along the coast in places like Playas del Coco and Playa Tamarindo. The San Jose area also offers several Crossfit gyms.



Surfing



The country has long been a hot destination for surfers. It’s a large part to the way of life and beach culture along the coast. Both coasts offer opportunities for surf time.



Fitness Classes at the Beach



Beach fitness classes have become an attraction for both tourists and locals. Low tide offers wide beaches with packed in sand. Packed down sand gives fitness participants a great setting for beach fitness classes. These classes usually combine elements of stretching, cardio, strength building and yoga.



Paddle Boarding



Paddle boarding has become more and more popular in Costa Rica over the last few years. Surfers don’t usually like to see paddle boarders at the surfing spots. This means that most paddle boarders take to the amazing mangrove forests and estuaries. As well, the stunning bay locations are a good spot for this type of activity.



Manual Labor



Many locals get manual labor exercise simply because of the type of job they perform. Job opportunities range from landscaping, fishing, construction, farming and tending to livestock. All of those activities keep your muscles moving and blood pumping.



Tourism-Related Activities



Costa Rica depends on tourism for much of its revenue generating sources. The activities that visitors like to partake in most often require a great deal of physical exertion. These activities include rainforest hikes white water rafting trips, waterfall rappelling, canopy zip lining, surf lessons and horseback riding tours. Visiting Costa Rica and spending your time outdoors is a wonderful way to stay fit and healthy.



Regular Daily Life



Daily life alone helps people in Costa Rica stay healthy. Most of the populated sections of the country are small towns where people walk from place to place.



If you’re used to living in a country where driving a car or taking the bus is necessary, you’ll discover that stores, banks and the doctor are usually all within walking distance. If walking is too far, biking will usually be the next best option.



The regular daily life of Costa Ricans is one that automatically helps people burn calories and get exercise. The benefits of this way of life helps in many facets of life. Staying active every day is important for women’s and mens health issues. For example, it helps to avoid heart problems, extends longevity and is excellent for your sexual health.



As you can see, staying healthy and fit in Costa Rica is easy to accomplish.