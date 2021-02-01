More
    Search
    Sports & Games
    Updated:

    Athletes Will be Able to go to the Olympic Games With or Without Vaccination

    The participation of Tico athletes is guaranteed

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Athletes Will be Able to go to the Olympic Games With or Without Vaccination

    The Olympic and Paralympic Games it would be extraordinary to vaccinate our athletes, but first we must cover the priority population, the population at risk,”
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    The Problem of Double Collection for the VAT in Uber Eats Has Already Been Solved in Costa Rica

    This since, previously, only the term "UBER" was included in the list, so any transaction that included that word was being charged VAT, even in cases like Uber Eats.
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    10 Laboratories Will be Able to Perform Antigen Tests in Costa Rica, a Requirement to Enter the United States

    A total of 10 laboratories received endorsement in Costa Rica to test antigens of the novel Coronavirus, one of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In a meeting via zoom, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) assured that it is “categorically false” that the Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be canceled and maintains the date of the opening ceremony for this summer. In this way, the opening ceremony of the Games will be held on July 23.

    “The important issue is to define the measures to be taken during the Olympic Games as the protocols for the Pandemic issues. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue their march”, mentioned Henry Núñez, of the Costa Rican Olympic Committee.

    Furthermore, the IOC states that all parties are working together to prepare for a “successful” Olympic Games this summer, as well as a constant evaluation of measures against COVID-19.

    Vaccination not a requirement


    “President Bach informed us about this point where athletes can go to the games either with or without vaccination, this will not be a requirement of the International Olympic Committee. Solutions are being sought to make everything a success. In the Tico case, we continue to think that the vaccine is a priority for the population at risk, if prior to the Olympic and Paralympic Games it would be extraordinary to vaccinate our athletes, but first we must cover the priority population, the population at risk,” emphasized Núñez Nájera.

    Costa Rica has five athletes classified for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo


    We are talking about Andrea Vargas (100 meter hurdles), Kenneth Tencio (BMX Freestyle cycling), Brisa Hennessy (surfing) and two road cyclists (one man and one woman), who will be appointed by the Cycling Federation.

    Costa Rica still maintains the possibilities of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held from July 23 to August 8 in the disciplines of Men’s Soccer, Surfing, Athletics, Gymnastics, Swimming, Judo and Boxing.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    Source Walter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleThe Problem of Double Collection for the VAT in Uber Eats Has Already Been Solved in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Athletes Will be Able to go to the Olympic Games With or Without Vaccination

    The Olympic and Paralympic Games it would be extraordinary to vaccinate our athletes, but first we must cover the priority population, the population at risk,”
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tica Yokasta Valle Retains World Boxing Title

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Yokasta Valle retained her 105-pound title from the International Boxing Federation, after defeating the Japanese Sana Hazuki
    Read more

    Tica Yokasta Valle Will Defend Her World Boxing Title in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The greater the contributions received, the greater the value of the fight and, consequently
    Read more

    Don’t Miss a Chance to Play at These Golf Courses in Costa Rica

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is tropical and beautiful! If you’re in the mood for a round of golf while you’re there, don’t miss the chance to play at one of these golf courses
    Read more

    7 Lessons that Chess has Contributed to my Professional Life

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    When I was in high school, I learned to play chess, and I liked it so much that I convinced my teacher to participate...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years