Athletes Will be Able to go to the Olympic Games With or Without Vaccination

In a meeting via zoom, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) assured that it is “categorically false” that the Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be canceled and maintains the date of the opening ceremony for this summer. In this way, the opening ceremony of the Games will be held on July 23.

“The important issue is to define the measures to be taken during the Olympic Games as the protocols for the Pandemic issues. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue their march”, mentioned Henry Núñez, of the Costa Rican Olympic Committee.

Furthermore, the IOC states that all parties are working together to prepare for a “successful” Olympic Games this summer, as well as a constant evaluation of measures against COVID-19.

Vaccination not a requirement



“President Bach informed us about this point where athletes can go to the games either with or without vaccination, this will not be a requirement of the International Olympic Committee. Solutions are being sought to make everything a success. In the Tico case, we continue to think that the vaccine is a priority for the population at risk, if prior to the Olympic and Paralympic Games it would be extraordinary to vaccinate our athletes, but first we must cover the priority population, the population at risk,” emphasized Núñez Nájera.

Costa Rica has five athletes classified for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo



We are talking about Andrea Vargas (100 meter hurdles), Kenneth Tencio (BMX Freestyle cycling), Brisa Hennessy (surfing) and two road cyclists (one man and one woman), who will be appointed by the Cycling Federation.

Costa Rica still maintains the possibilities of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held from July 23 to August 8 in the disciplines of Men’s Soccer, Surfing, Athletics, Gymnastics, Swimming, Judo and Boxing.