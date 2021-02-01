With the aim of promoting health, social peace and the sustainable development of communities throughout the national territory, the Tico government presented the “ACTIVATE” program by the Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano, which seeks that people of all ages practice different forms of physical activity for free.

The program will start from June of this year and will be initially executed in 40 communities distributed in the seven provinces of the country, which present vulnerable conditions, identified through the Social Development Index, the percentages of physical activity and mortality due to chronic non-communicable diseases by canton.

The cost of the initiative is ₡ 400 million of which each community will have ₡ 10 million per year corresponding to the payment of the trainers who will dedicate 40 hours per week to training the community.

Diverse modalities

Minister Solano explained that the program includes the implementation of different modalities of physical activity in the cantons, which will be taught by instructors who will be hired by the Cantonal Sports and Recreation Committees (CCDR) and must be directed from the perspective and characteristics of each community.

The implementation is in charge of the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER) and has the participation of the Ministry of Health. It will be coordinated from a platform at the community level the Cantonal Sports and Recreation Committees (CCDR), and the Cantonal Networks of Physical Activity (RECAFIS).

Protective health factors

“Our goal is to recognize physical activity, exercise and recreation as protective factors of physical and social mental health, which favors the prevention and care of Non-Communicable Diseases and the prevention of smoking”, expressed the governing hierarch of Sport.

Favored Communities

San José: Alajuelita, Desamparados, Pérez Zeledón, Dota, Aserrí, Tarrazú Guanacaste: Liberia, Nandayure, Cañas, La Cruz, Bagaces, Nicoya, Santa Cruz, Carrillo Lemon: Lemon, Matina, Siquirres, Talamanca, Pococí, Guácimo Alajuela: Poás, San Carlos, Upala, Zarcero, Los Chiles, Atenas Puntarenas: Parrita, Quepos, Puntarenas, Montes de Oro, Garabito, Osa, Coto Brus, Buenos Aires, Corridors Cartago: Turrialba, Alvarado, El Guarco Heredia: Santa Bárbara and Sarapiquí.