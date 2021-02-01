More
    National Geographic's "Traveler Magazine" Highlights Costa Rica Among "the Best in the World"

    Country tops list of 35 destinations to visit in 2021

    By TCRN STAFF
    “So you want to escape? Imagine a country with a quarter of its territory with national parks, a place where you can walk through the rain forest in the morning and surf in the afternoon. Imagine an Eden of adventure where sustainability was a strategy long before the world caught up, where jaguars roam the jungle, towering birds soar through the sky and lizards walk on water before your eyes.” In this way, the National Geographic Traveler magazine introduces Costa Rica as “the best in the world” in a report published on January 29.

    The publication included the country in the list of 35 destinations to visit in 2021 and highlighted it as an example of sustainable tourism, which is related to caring for the environment. Costa Rica tops the 15-page magazine in the January and February issue distributed in the UK. The publication also highlights that the nation is on the verge of celebrating the Bicentennial of Independence.

    A vehicle towards economic reactivation

    “Tourism is a vehicle towards the economic reactivation that the country urges and these publications confirm the work that has been done for years to position Costa Rica as a destination committed to sustainability. For all this, it is vital to continue working hard for the recovery of the sector and that more travelers continue to enjoy our beauties,” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

    For the executive president of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), the publication reflects the efforts of Costa Rica to promote and position itself as a bio-safe and sustainable destination undertaken during the pandemic, with the support of the British agency Four Communications.

    In the second half of last year and so far this year, the entity served 40 international journalists from source markets and relevant media, according to a press release circulated this January 29 by the Presidential House.

