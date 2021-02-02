Hybrid meetings are the way of doing business that is here to stay and that will be the great trend this year at the Costa Rica Convention Center (CCCR) for companies and associations both nationally and internationally, a combination of a face-to-face meeting combined with virtual mode.

Hybrid experience

The hybrid experience allows organizations elements for the monetization of the event such as: sale of registrations, stands and sponsorship spaces, an initial registration area, stands and commercial exhibition, conference areas, networking rooms, among others.

They also give the client the possibility of setting up their agenda and enjoying the content that is being developed in person at the CCCR, without sacrificing the quality of their experience as an assistant.

Companies have the possibility of exhibiting their products and services to a greater volume of attendees, optimizing their interactions through video calls, downloading documentation and registering interested persons, in addition to all the aforementioned activities being carried out in a controlled environment complying with the strictest health safety standards.

Strict health security protocols

Max Chacón, Commercial Manager of the Costa Rica Convention Center commented that the CCCR not only complies with the health security protocols backed by four international seals and certifications, but also has a wide variety of virtual services and technical support to create meetings and more innovative events.

“At Grupo Heroica, administrator of the venue, we have internationally certified health security protocols for face-to-face use and five virtual products that offer the latest in technology to complement meetings, we offer new clients hybrid meetings, streaming, recording rooms, a global design service, as well as a podcast room, among others,” said Chacón.

The CCCR in recent months has held more than 70 meetings under these modalities of technology that among the advantages that companies have of holding a hybrid event is saving time and money, since it allows a combination between the physical world with the virtual world, encourages creativity, uses engagement tools and makes it easier to analyze the impact of the event.

For a hybrid event to be successful, it is important to be able to use all possible tools to generate interaction with attendees, such as live voting, questions, chats, communication forums, 3D graphics or augmented reality, in addition to considering the people who will be sitting in front of their computer or cell phone as if they were in front of others.

The objective of the Costa Rica Convention Center in 2021 is to offer 100% safe spaces and services to reactivate the Meetings Industry in the country, in addition to continuing to compete globally as before, offering as an added value the integration of various platforms.

In addition to offering the experience of its business partners, added to personalized advice to be able to choose together with clients which is the best content, the best channels and have an optimal reach in number of attendees, providing them with one for an even more complete experience for achieve successful interaction.

The Convention Center has internationally certified health safety protocols, with new standards for food and beverages, entry to the site, assembly of rooms respecting social distancing, certified personnel, new constant cleaning times with hospital-grade products, among others measures.