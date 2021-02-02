More
    This is How Sanitary Restrictions Will Apply in Costa Rica during February

    Certain modifications have been issued

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    As of Monday, February 1st, the update of sanitary measures against the Pandemic will apply, which continues with vehicle circulation restrictions and other controls to businesses openings. The authorities insist that the plan responds to the strategy “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself” and that it is updated monthly.

    Vehicular circulation restriction

    The controversial measure will remain in force but now with a unified schedule from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am from Monday to Sunday. During the week, in addition, the prohibition to circulate for a day according to the license plate will govern as follows:

    Monday: plates finished in 1 and 2

    Tuesday: 3 and 4

    Wednesday: 5 and 6

    Thursday: 7 and 8

    Friday: 9 and 0

    In addition, the restrictions will be maintained on weekends. On Saturdays only the plates finished in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) may circulate and on Sundays the odd ones (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9).

    Businesses Capacities And Schedules

    During February, the customer service businesses may open every day until 10:00 pm. Of these, restrictions on bars and casinos are maintained, which will only be able to operate at 50% capacity.

    For National Parks it will already be allowed to operate 100%, taking into account the low risk of outdoor activities. In the case of beaches, for their part, they will be left open from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm.

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
