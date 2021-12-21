People Vaccinated Outside of Costa Rica Can Now Present Their Vaccination Cardsin Those Establishments That Ask for A QR Code

As of this December 17th, all people who were vaccinated abroad are authorized to show the physical vaccination card issued in the country in which they were vaccinated, if they still do not have their QR code, and its requested to enter some establishment.

This is established by resolution MS-DM-8817-2021, issued by the Ministry of Health this Friday. The measure also applies to foreigners who have not yet received the national QR code. For now, businesses that request the QR code as a requirement for entry do so voluntarily, this measure allows them to increase the capacity in their stores.

Lifting of the sanitary vehicle restriction

In addition, said resolution also establishes that due to the lifting of the sanitary vehicle restriction, businesses are authorized to operate without time restrictions during the night of December 24 and the dawn of December 25, as well as the night of December 31 and the dawn of January 1.

Recently, the health authorities announced that the transition period for the mandatory application of the QR code was extended for one more month since they are awaiting the substantive judicial resolution on the precautionary measure of the requirement of the QR code. The new date will be February 7.