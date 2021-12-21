More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    People Vaccinated Outside of Costa Rica Can Now Present Their Vaccination Cardsin Those Establishments That Ask for A QR Code

    Resolution also establishes that from December 24th to 25thand from December 31stto January 1st, businesses will be able to work continuously

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    As of this December 17th, all people who were vaccinated abroad are authorized to show the physical vaccination card issued in the country in which they were vaccinated, if they still do not have their QR code, and its requested to enter some establishment.

    This is established by resolution MS-DM-8817-2021, issued by the Ministry of Health this Friday.The measure also applies to foreigners who have not yet received the national QR code.For now, businesses that request the QR code as a requirement for entry do so voluntarily, this measure allows them to increase the capacity in their stores.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Lifting of the sanitary vehicle restriction

    In addition, said resolution also establishes that due to the lifting of the sanitary vehicle restriction, businesses are authorized to operate without time restrictions during the night of December 24 and the dawn of December 25, as well as the night of December 31 and the dawn of January 1.

    Recently, the health authorities announced that the transition period for the mandatory application of the QR code was extended for one more month since they are awaiting the substantive judicial resolution on the precautionary measure of the requirement of the QR code. The new date will be February 7.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Previous articleNew Law in Costa Rica Would Limit the Use of Fireworks to Protect Children and Pets
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    People Vaccinated Outside of Costa Rica Can Now Present Their Vaccination Cardsin Those Establishments That Ask for A QR Code

    all people who were vaccinated abroad are authorized to show the physical vaccination card
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER