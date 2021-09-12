Ticos Businesses Received More Clients In The First Weekend Without Daytime Vehicle Circulation Restriction

The country’s businesses received more customers in the first weekend with no daytime vehicle circulation restriction. This was expressed by Arturo Rosabal, vice president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce, after consultations with numerous members of this business union.

Rosabal was satisfied with the commercial movement that occurred this past Saturday and Sunday. He even indicated that there was a greater influx of customers in stores located in the Greater Metropolitan Area as well as in more remote areas. He also called on consumers and businesses not to lower their guard with sanitary measures: vaccination, mask and respect for bubbles.

Economic impact

The Government announced, at the end of last month, that as of last weekend, vehicles with odd and even plates could circulate both days from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. This in response to a series of calls from the commercial sector to relax sanitary restrictions in the face of the harsh impact of the pandemic on small, medium and large businesses.

But, in addition, Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, commented at the time that statistical studies carried out showed that the restriction on weekends had little effect on the reduction of Covid-19 cases. This compared to the nighttime vehicle circulation restriction.

However, it is important you know that the restriction for plates is maintained during the week. Thus, the plates ending in 1 and 2 will not be able to circulate on Mondays; 3 and 4 on Tuesdays; 5 and 6 on Wednesdays; 7 and 8 on Thursdays; 9 and 0 on Fridays.

Capacity in September

With regard to capacity, for this month of September academic and business activities will be allowed, as well as places of worship with a maximum of 500 people. This as long as they comply with a distance of 1.8 meters between people. The social events rooms will allow a maximum of 100 people and the national parks will operate at 100% capacity.

The bars, for their part, will maintain their capacity at 25%, but as of October 1st it will rise to 50%. In this way, the reconversion that allowed them to operate as cafeterias or restaurants will be rendered ineffective. With regard to the beaches they will be enabled from 5 a.m. Until 8 pm. Hotels with more than 100 rooms will continue with a capacity of 75%.