Nicoya is Decorated with Its IV Edition of the Bean And Corn Fair

This Thursday, March 23rd, the bean and corn producers of the Nicoya Peninsula is the opportunity to market their products for and to all those who come to the Central Park of the Nicoya canton, a space where the IV edition of the “Creole bean and corn fair: conserving our natural treasures”, is held.

This activity seeks to create awareness among consumers on the effort of our farmers to bring to the table of Costa Ricans products that are part of traditional gastronomy and thus promote the rescue of local culture and culinary practices of the country and the region.

Both the beans and the corn, which will be offered at the Fair, are grown by small producers for self-consumption, local marketing and seed conservation, values ​​of the national peasant economy that seeks to rescue and maintain over time.

One of the five blue zones in the world

“The agroecological and cultural conditions of the Nicoya Peninsula have led to the development of varieties of Creole corn and beans that are different from other areas of the country. These grains are part of the pre-Columbian, contemporary Nicoyan gastronomic culture and constitute an essential ingredient in the denomination of this peninsula as one of the five blue zones in the world,” commented the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Fernando Vargas Pérez. This fair is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the National Production Council, the National Seed Office, the National Institute of Innovation and Technology Transfer, Fundecooperación, the University of Costa Rica and the Municipality of Nicoya.