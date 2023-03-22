More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Nicoya is Decorated with Its IV Edition of the Bean And Corn Fair

    Fair takes place Thursday, March 23rd in the Central Park of Nicoya

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This Thursday, March 23rd, the bean and corn producers of the Nicoya Peninsula is the opportunity to market their products for and to all those who come to the Central Park of the Nicoya canton, a space where the IV edition of the “Creole bean and corn fair: conserving our natural treasures”, is held.

    This activity seeks to create awareness among consumers on the effort of our farmers to bring to the table of Costa Ricans products that are part of traditional gastronomy and thus promote the rescue of local culture and culinary practices of the country and the region.

    Both the beans and the corn, which will be offered at the Fair, are grown by small producers for self-consumption, local marketing and seed conservation, values ​​of the national peasant economy that seeks to rescue and maintain over time.

    One of the five blue zones in the world

    “The agroecological and cultural conditions of the Nicoya Peninsula have led to the development of varieties of Creole corn and beans that are different from other areas of the country. These grains are part of the pre-Columbian, contemporary Nicoyan gastronomic culture and constitute an essential ingredient in the denomination of this peninsula as one of the five blue zones in the world,” commented the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Fernando Vargas Pérez. This fair is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the National Production Council, the National Seed Office, the National Institute of Innovation and Technology Transfer, Fundecooperación, the University of Costa Rica and the Municipality of Nicoya.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    National Ballet of Cuba Announces Performances in
    Costa Rica
    Next article
    Costa Rica Is the Second Best Country to Settle as an Expatriate in the World
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica Sign Agreement to Protect the Marine Corridor in the Pacific Ocean.

    An important environmental agreement was signed by the environment ministers of Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »