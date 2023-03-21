More
    National Ballet of Cuba Announces Performances in
    Costa Rica

    An exquisite and varied program promises the Cuban National Ballet in Costa Rica. The group will offer 2 functions; April 22nd and 23rd, 2023, at 8 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater. Among the works that will include the staging are Don Quixote Ballet Suite, The Death of the Swan, Majísimo, and The Shape of Red.

    Being one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the world, the group occupies a prominent place especially in Hispanic American culture. The artistic and technical rigor of its dancers and the breadth and diversity of the aesthetic conception of its choreographers give it a relevant place among the great institutions of its genre on the international scene.

    Its founder, Alicia Alonso (Rip), is one of the most relevant personalities in the history of dance and is the leading figure of classical ballet in the Iberian-American sphere. During her last visit to Costa Rica, this great dancer and manager received a Honoris Causa doctorate from the University of Costa Rica in recognition of her incredible work in stimulating and developing Classical Ballet in America.

    Tickets will be on sale through the eticket.cr site, with American Express cards; on March 10th and 11th for Bac Credomatic cardholders; and from March 12th with all means of payment. Prices range from ₡24 thousand to ₡66 thousand.

