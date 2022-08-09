More
    Miss Universe Modifies Its Rules: Pregnant, Married and Women with Children May Compete

    “We believe that the personal decisions of a human being should not be a barrier to their success,” said the organizers

    Miss Universe took an unexpected step that seemed very unlikely: from 2023 married women or those who were married, those with children (they do not have to be married) and even pregnant women can participate.

    This was announced by the organization this past weekend in a press release, which also indicated that these modifications apply to applicants between 18 and 28 years old.

    “We all believe that women should have agency over their lives. And that the personal decisions of a human being should not be a barrier to their success,” said Miss Universe through its CEO, Amy Emmerich.

    “We are incredibly happy with this news, because now we will have the opportunity to welcome even more motivated women to our Miss Universe family,” Emmerich added in the letter.

    Putting their destiny in their own hands

    Finally, she added: “Despite the difference in our cultures and beliefs, this allows all women to put their destiny in their own hands and we will accommodate the next Miss Universe accordingly. “We look forward to continuing to welcome more aspiring women into our community as a result of these latest changes,” said Miss Universe.

    What is the position of Miss Costa Rica?

    We sought the opinion of the Miss Costa Rica organization on these changes. Gabriela Alfaro, director of the franchise, commented that this Monday she will make a statement through a statement that channel 7 will publish on its website during the day.

    Miss Costa Rica is preparing for the contest with nine finalists, which will take place in the coming weeks. Miss Universe 2022 still has no date or venue. The local contest will reward the winner with a new car, ¢3 million in cash and various prizes from the sponsors.

    The current international beauty queen is Harnaaz Sandhu from India.

