Dream Beaches to Get Lost in Costa Rica

Costa Rica occupies a privileged place in the heart of Central America, with 51,100 square kilometers of extension and beaches bathed by two oceans, the Atlantic and the Pacific, separated by just three hours by car or 45 minutes by air from San José. These are tree-lined beaches, with natural spaces and relatively few influx of people.

The Caribbean area stands out for its variety of aquatic ecosystems and its black and white sand beaches, ideal for practicing activities focused on nature and the sea, such as surfing, diving in clear waters, enjoying the sun and walks by the sea.

The Pacific coast concentrates large tourist centers and its beaches are preferred for surfing, and on its coasts there are a large number of islands, inlets, beaches and natural treasures of great beauty.

1) Samara Beach

Playa Samara is a bay approximately 4 kilometers long, with clear sand, gentle waves and an area of ​​mangroves. It is recognized for being one of the safest and most beautiful beaches in Costa Rica. On your horizon is Chora Island, and you can see an area of ​​coral reefs. The vegetation of the area is coastal, so you can see trees such as manzanillo, coconut palms and creeping plants such as beach beans, among others. This beach, like Tamarindo, has the Ecological Blue Flag award for its commitment to the environment. In addition to its beautiful beach, the town of Samara offers various attractions and water activities such as surfing, fishing, snorkeling, diving, among others.

2) Nosara Beach and Guiones Beach

These beautiful beaches are characterized by their length and clear sand as well as strong waves. Nosara Beach, has a length of 3 kilometers and has a beautiful mangrove formed in the Nosara River. One of the most outstanding tourist attractions in the area is Punta Nosara, formed by a set of rocks where the waves break. Both Guiones beach and Nosara beach have a good tourist offer that will allow you to enjoy horseback riding and boat rides. Its strong waves make this beach an ideal place for surfing, and thanks to its beautiful landscape it has become a home for yoga and spiritual tourism.

3) Montezuma Beach and Falls

Playa Montezuma is a small cove located in the Gulf of Nicoya; where the main beach extends for several meters towards a rocky area, where you can follow a path to other beaches such as Playa Cocal. The town of Montezuma is small but has the tourist offer to serve its visitors. One of the main attractions of the area is the Montezuma waterfall, which is 20 meters high and has a natural pool, which can be enjoyed after a 20-minute walk along the riverbed.

4) Ballena Bay and Tambor Beach

Bahía Ballena is one of the most beautiful bays in the country. It is located in the Gulf of Nicoya, which extends to Playa Pochote. Its vegetation is very leafy with a coastal character; however, what characterizes this bay is its horseshoe shape. The town of Tambor is small but has all the services and a large and varied tourist offer.

5) Manuel Antonio National Park and its beaches

The town of Manuel Antonio is located in a mountainous coastal area of ​​the Central Pacific of Costa Rica. At one end of the town is the Manuel Antonio National Park, the second most visited park in the country and a beautiful paradise for observing flora and fauna. The park has several trails and beaches that stand out for their white sand and turquoise and emerald waters. In this National Park, visitors can see monkeys, sloths, deer and various species of birds and reptiles.

6) Jaco Beach

Jacó beach is one of the easiest beaches to access from San José, since it is only 1 hour and 30 minutes from the capital. It is a bay of approximately 4 kilometers in length with strong currents and dark sand. In Playa Jacó, visitors can venture into surfing, as it has some of the best points to practice this sport in the country. Jacó is a small, highly developed coastal city, with a booming nightlife, and one of the most varied tourist offers in the country.

7) Dominical Beach and Dominicalito Beach

Playa Dominical is one of the most interesting beaches for surfing, as it has strong waves. On the other hand, Playa Dominicalito offers much calmer waves and with its light brown sands and the forest bordering the shore, it is a site of great beauty for visitors. At the southern end is Punta Dominical, which has viewpoints from a rocky hill covered with vegetation, and the Roca Arbol islet, which offers a beautiful mountainous landscape of the coast.