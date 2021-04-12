The Beauty of Costa Rica Captivates Fans on YouTube

The beaches of the Pacific, the unique experience of a canopy in Monteverde, green and dense mountains, imposing waterfalls, the Central Market in San José, Los Bajos del Toro Amarillo, among other tourist attractions of Costa Rica, are the protagonists of an eight minute video posted on YouTube by American influencer Rob Strok.

The material, entitled “Best Place to Travel 2021, Costa Rica” has more than twelve thousand views since its publication on April 1st and seeks to delight the more than 105 thousand subscribers of the channel of this audiovisual artist, inviting them to live unique experiences in our country.

One of the most beautiful countries visited



“Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful countries we have visited, with endless jungles, a remarkable kindness of the people; Costa Rica left us all impressed,” said Strok complementing the striking images of his audiovisual creation.

The American visited the country in the company of his production team for five days in the previous January, being his first exit abroad outside the United States after a 2020 marked by the restrictions caused by the COVID Pandemic. ´

As highlighted on his Instagram account, he was positively surprised by the strict compliance with protocols since his arrival at the Juan Santamaría International Airport and throughout his stay.

Connection with interested public in Costa Rica



“This material confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as the ideal destination to connect with the essentials of life and also as a safe destination despite the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

Trejos also highlighted that as part of the ICT’s international advertising strategy, a visit program for niche influencers has been included, specialized in tourism and travel, but above all related to the values of the Essential Costa Rica country brand and the current campaign Only the Essentials.

Attractive profiles



“In this program of influencers, attractive profiles that have the most impact within the North American market (United States and Canada) are selected and studied, later they are officially contacted and invited depending on their availability to live the experience of the destination, sharing it from their point of view in together with the MMGY advertising agency and the ICT Marketing department, achieving an effective outreach to target audiences that can become potential tourists ”, concluded the ICT Marketing Director.

Precisely, as part of the program, at this moment the American April Davidson, a specialist in adventure activities and an expert in climbing, is visiting some tourist destinations in Costa Rica, who will soon share the first publications on her Instagram account: @yeahapril.