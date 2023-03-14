Main Errors in the Online Job Search

The main mistakes job candidates make in the process, according to Mensis recruiters, are:

• The activities carried out in the positions are described in the resumes, instead of the achievements achieved. A list of activities does not help a recruiter make a decision.

• Candidates have incomplete and inactive LinkedIn profiles. Although professionals have extensive experience, it is not highlighted on their LinkedIn profiles, which means that some companies do not take them into account and even that the social network itself does not suggest them.

• Nervousness is evident in job interviews, so about 3 simulations should be done with different methodologies.

• The lack of networking is another limitation. It is important to stay close to professionals within the industry, to learn about success stories, needs and opportunities.