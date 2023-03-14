More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Main Errors in the Online Job Search

    The lack of networking is one of the most common limitations

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The main mistakes job candidates make in the process, according to Mensis recruiters, are:

    • The activities carried out in the positions are described in the resumes, instead of the achievements achieved. A list of activities does not help a recruiter make a decision.

    • Candidates have incomplete and inactive LinkedIn profiles. Although professionals have extensive experience, it is not highlighted on their LinkedIn profiles, which means that some companies do not take them into account and even that the social network itself does not suggest them.

    • Nervousness is evident in job interviews, so about 3 simulations should be done with different methodologies.

    • The lack of networking is another limitation. It is important to stay close to professionals within the industry, to learn about success stories, needs and opportunities.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceA Diario Costa Rica
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Being Single: An Increasingly Frequent Decision in
    Costa Rica
    Next article
    What has Happened in Costa Rica with Artificial Intelligence Strategies?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    What has Happened in Costa Rica with Artificial Intelligence Strategies?

    There are already countries that have Artificial Intelligence technology, others are working on it to guarantee greater developments and opportunities...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »