    Updated:

    Being Single: An Increasingly Frequent Decision in
    Costa Rica

    The figure reaches almost 2 million people

    By TCRN STAFF
    Singleness is growing exponentially in the world, and Costa Rica is no exception. As reported by Noticias Repretel, more than half of Costa Ricans do not have a partner and most of them are single, but there are also a large number of divorced, separated or widowed people.

    According to statistics from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) there are more than 1,900,000 single people in Costa Rica, of which 919,000 are women and 982,000 are men. This means that there are 130,000 more singles than 5 years ago.

    And where are there more single people?

    According to the INEC in the central region and the Caribbean is where there are more singles, 42 out of 100 people do not have a partner in these areas.

    Those married

    In the northern zone and the Central Pacific it is where there is the lowest percentage of singles with 36 single people for every 100.

    More data

    The Central Valley also has the largest population of divorced and married. At the national level there are 329,000 divorced and widowed women, double the number of men, 113,000. In summary, in Costa Rica the most common thing is to find single people, followed by married or in free union.

    NCR Noticias
    Wilmer Useche
