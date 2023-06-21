Jetblue Resumes the Route between Los Angeles and Liberia With a ‘Premium’ Plane

JetBlue resumed the route between Los Angeles (USA) and the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia last Saturday, according to Guanacaste Airport, manager of the air terminal.

The A321 MINT aircraft (premium category) arrived at 2:02 pm with 154 passengers on board. The flight will operate twice a week (Wednesdays and Saturdays): it will arrive in Guanacaste at 2:50 pm, and depart for Los Angeles at 3:50 pm.

A MINT flight

Guanacaste was the first international destination chosen by JetBlue for a route with a MINT flight outside the United States in 2018. However, in 2019 travel between the two cities by the airline was suspended.These planes are designed with a seat that transforms into a bed, plus ambient lighting and a “Do Not Disturb” button, the airline explains on its website.

Expanded connectivity

“This JetBlue airline flight expands connectivity with the city that hosts the largest number of tourists interested in traveling to Costa Rica from the United States, our main issuing market.

“In addition, it will contribute to the generation of jobs and the economic reactivation of the province as well as nearby areas. This result encourages us to redouble our efforts in joint work between the public and private sectors that will lead us to exceed the figures for tourist visitation by air in 2022,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

More JetBlue flights

In addition to this route from Los Angeles (LAX), JetBlue also provides daily direct services from New York (JFK) with Guanacaste. And, as of the next high season 2023, it will reincorporate the route from Boston (BOS) doubling its operations.The airport registered 553,991 passengers during the first quarter of 2023, which represents 29% more than the same period in 2022.

“Positive mobility is one of the pillars of Vinci Airports (the company that owns the manager) and that is why we strive to ensure that our tactics for the development of routes are quality and efficient work.

“We celebrate the arrival of the JetBlue flight to Guanacaste. This new connection with the west coast will provide more Americans with the opportunity to travel to this highly desired destination,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.