    Guanacaste Airport Registered Visitation Records during March 2023

    This year, the Daniel Oduber International Airport, located in Guanacaste, has registered 3 significant records

    During March 2023, Guanacaste Airport had the largest number of passengers transiting through the terminal, reaching 553,991; that is, 29% above the number registered in 2022 during the same period. The number of passengers also set a record that month, registering 184,617, more than those recorded on January 2023.

    Additionally, on March 11th was the busiest day in the history of the airport, with 9,922 tourists. “We have witnessed the growth in tourist visits, which fills us with joy, since the recovery has been faster than projected after the so-called ‘zero season’ in 2020″, said Rebeca Álvarez, director of the Chamber Guanacaste Tourism.

    Prioritizing the quality of the destination and services

    The Daniel Oduber reached, on average, 89% of seats occupied during the first quarter of the year, with the main tourist source markets being Toronto, Houston and Miami. For César Jaramillo, general manager of the airport, these figures are the result of the airline attraction plans that they promoted, as well as the consolidation of the province where it is located, as an attractive and aspirational destination. “Guanacaste Airport provides positive mobility, attracting visitors who value our offer more, who prioritize the quality of the destination and our services”, said Jaramillo.

