    “Dance Equations”: A Connection Between Math and Movement

    A new STEAM program in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    Miranda Abbott, a Canadian dancer, and choreographer based in Costa Rica, recently launched her program Dance Equations. DEKO (Dance Equations &Kompany)that is comprised of professional teachers and dancers.

    This past March the company performed their signature piece, Dust (Polvo), at the Teatro de la Danza CENAC. Through performances, student workshops, and teacher professional-development, Miranda demonstrates how mathematics connects through movement and choreography.

    Professional Development for Teachers – An Introduction STEAM through Dance:

    Wednesday, May 31st. 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (c10,000)

    Venue: WeWorkCariari (San Antonio, Belen, Heredia, 40104, Costa Rica)

    Dance Equations offers online courses, resources such as eBooks, and support materials like videos and music. Through the program, teachers learn to direct students via movement and explore mathematical themes in real-time. Dance Equations helps students understand and conceptualize numbers by creating choreography with applications like algebra.

    They build their own number systems, explore formations on a coordinate plane, and create movement phrases by using fractions,ratios, functions, and arithmetic. Dance Equations focuses on foundations such as number sense and numeration; measurements; geometry and spatial sense; patterns and algebra. The program help educators understand dance and how to teach math using dance as a vehicle.

    Introductory course

    Through this introductory course, teachers will walk away with a new teaching tool that allows students to explore mathematics visually, in an experiential way. Miranda’s goal is to help teachers create a holistic learning environment that eliminates math anxiety, a growing problem in education.

    To register for the event please visit the Dance Equations’ event page:

    www.danceequations.com/event

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMiranda Abbot
    ViaWilmer Useche
