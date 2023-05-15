More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    12-Hour Work Days in Costa Rica: How Will It Affect You?

    Learn everything you need to know about the upcoming job system change

    By TCRN STAFF
    23
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “The exceptional days is much more than a law reform; it is one more step towards the modernization of our labor legislation, which strengthens the Costa Rican economic development model based on attracting investment and promoting foreign trade”, said Carlos Montenegro, Executive Director of the Chamber of Industries.

    In the upcoming weeks, the deputies will be approving a project that would modify the historic working day to enable working hours of 12 hours, 4 days a week, in exchange for 3 days off. The measure aims to improve the business climate in Costa Rica for companies that have a 24/7 production cycle, so in principle, it will not affect 9 out of 10 workers, according to Pilar Cisneros, head of the Progreso Social Party faction.

    The labor change is focused on companies in free zones and will not include state workers either. However, once the legal gate is open, it would be possible for all companies to modify the work hours of their collaborators.

    Optional for the worker

    In principle, it would be an optional measure, in which the worker can test for 3 months if he likes the new schedule and if it is not convenient, he can return to his old 8-hour schedule. However, opponents of the initiative warn that in practice there will be no option. “It will not be optional in any way. Simply the one who does not accommodate to the job can lose the job. It is a lie to say that it is flexible and optional”, said Priscilla Vindas, a representative from theFrenteAmplio(Broad Front).

    Meanwhile, Albino Vargas, secretary of the ANEP, asserted that the labor change will have a strong impact on women, especially for those who are single mothers, while life will also be complicated for young students who work and they study. “This project eliminates the payment of overtime, increases worker exploitation and we are sure that it is aimed at big businessmen who are friends of political power. We are going to take this project to Room IV”, said Vargas.

    The bill will be discussed under the abbreviated procedure mechanism, or also known as fast track, so that in this way it will be possible to end the blockade that the Broad Front has promoted in Congress. And it is that the hundreds of motions that the opposition bench has presented will not be discussed, but will only be voted on, thus achieving faster progress.

    Fast-tracked

    “The fast-track approval of this bill by a large majority (47 votes in favor and 8 against) ratifies the priority that is being given to this bill due to its importance for the country’s competitiveness, as well as for the generation of new jobs for Costa Ricans. The exceptional working days is much more than a law reform, it is one more step towards the modernization of our labor legislation, which strengthens the Costa Rican economic development model based on attracting investment and promoting foreign trade”, asserted Carlos Montenegro, Executive Director of the Chamber of Industries.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Do You Suffer from Stress or Anxiety? These Tips Will Help You Sleep Better
    Next article
    “Dance Equations”: A Connection Between Math and Movement
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Mother’s Day and Its Celebration According to the Dates and Cultures of Different Countries

    Celebrating mothers should be every day, but there is a very special day to remind them even more how much they are loved and how grateful we can be for their presence in our lives. Not in all countries it is celebrated on the same date and Costa Rica has a special history
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »