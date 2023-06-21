More
    Saudi Arabia Announces First Scholarships for Ticos Interested in Studying in that Country

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Saudi Arabia offers 27 scholarships for Costa Ricans...

    By TCRN STAFF
    Saudi Arabia announces its first scholarships for Ticos interested in studying in that country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Saudi Arabia offered 27 scholarships for Costa Ricans.Ambassador Francisco Chacón, concurrent to Arabia, explained that interested persons can apply to learn Arabic and to study degrees ranging from bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees to doctorates.

    “This is the product of the excellent harmony that exists between the two countries; and complements the foreign economic exercise with an education component”, highlighted the diplomat.

    The Scholarships Office of the Ministry’s Directorate of International Cooperation will publish all the relevant information in the study scholarships section on the Foreign Ministry’s website.Likewise, it was reported that scholarship applications are made through the study site in Saudi Arabia.

    Requirements

    Regarding the conditions in general, it is stipulated that students must be between 17 and 25 years old for the bachelor’s level; up to 30 years for the master’s level and a maximum of 35 years for the doctoral level.

    Saudi Arabian universities featured in the program include the Islamic University of Madinah; Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University; Princess NourahbintAbdulrahman University; Qassim University and King Abdulaziz University.

    Study areas

    The study areas range from politics and law, specialties in education, business administration, economics, engineering; natural sciences, Sharia and language teaching, and media.

