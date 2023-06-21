Costa Rica Will Become the Regional Epicenter of Child Neuroscience and Parenting in July

Costa Rica will host a gathering of experts from the entire American continent and Spain in child neuroscience and parenting.This two-day event will take place at the Wyndham Herradura Hotel on July 1 and 2.

Its promoters ensure that this meeting “promises to be a forum for learning and discussion for professionals and parents interested in mental health and child welfare.”“Neuroscience has proven to be an essential tool for understanding how children’s cognitive and emotional skills develop.

Supporting the optimal development of children

“Advances in this field have provided unprecedented insight into how a child’s brain develops and changes, and how these changes may be influenced by environmental and nurturing factors.This knowledge is crucial for parents and professionals who seek to support the optimal development of children,” said those responsible in a press release.

What will be seen

The Sense Child event is focused on providing participants with a deep understanding of these topics.Experts will present neuroscience-based research and strategies to help children reach their full potential.By better understanding how a child’s brain works, parents and professionals can make more informed and effective decisions about parenting and education.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field such as Gaudencio Rodríguez, Natalia Calderón, Lucas Raspall, Yvonne Laborda and Álvaro Bilbao will be present.

Topics covered will include the impact of screens on developing brains and the relationship between gut microbiota and mental health.Also on how to set limits without limiting the development of adolescents, and parenting tools to promote safe childhoods.

In this link you can see more information about the event www.sensechild.com