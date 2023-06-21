More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Become the Regional Epicenter of Child Neuroscience and Parenting in July

    Costa Rica will host a meeting of experts from the entire American continent and Spain in child neuroscience...

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica will host a gathering of experts from the entire American continent and Spain in child neuroscience and parenting.This two-day event will take place at the Wyndham Herradura Hotel on July 1 and 2.

    Its promoters ensure that this meeting “promises to be a forum for learning and discussion for professionals and parents interested in mental health and child welfare.”“Neuroscience has proven to be an essential tool for understanding how children’s cognitive and emotional skills develop.

    Supporting the optimal development of children

    “Advances in this field have provided unprecedented insight into how a child’s brain develops and changes, and how these changes may be influenced by environmental and nurturing factors.This knowledge is crucial for parents and professionals who seek to support the optimal development of children,” said those responsible in a press release.

    What will be seen

    The Sense Child event is focused on providing participants with a deep understanding of these topics.Experts will present neuroscience-based research and strategies to help children reach their full potential.By better understanding how a child’s brain works, parents and professionals can make more informed and effective decisions about parenting and education.

    Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field such as Gaudencio Rodríguez, Natalia Calderón, Lucas Raspall, Yvonne Laborda and Álvaro Bilbao will be present.

    Topics covered will include the impact of screens on developing brains and the relationship between gut microbiota and mental health.Also on how to set limits without limiting the development of adolescents, and parenting tools to promote safe childhoods.

    In this link you can see more information about the event www.sensechild.com

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Pamper Your Lower Back: Here Are Some Exercise Tips
    Next article
    Saudi Arabia Announces First Scholarships for Ticos Interested in Studying in that Country
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Climate Change Seen From the Perspective of the Costa Rican and Central American Electricity Sector

    Climate change, as a global problem, has many fronts identified to combat it and the electricity sector in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »