How Many Times Can a Person Have Sex in a Day without Affecting Their Health?

Everything in excess is bad, even sex. It is estimated that an average adult has sexual intercourse about 54 times a year. And although it has been proven, through a wide variety of studies, that sexual activity is beneficial for the human body and people’s health, little is said when it is too much.

For example, various studies ensure that having sex at least 2 times a week reduces the chances of dying from heart disease in half. In this sense, experts assure that sex has an inversely proportional relationship with the presence of cardiovascular diseases; the higher the frequency of sex encounters a person has, the fewer pathologies he or she will suffer.

For example, some of the health benefits that sex brings are:

It strengthens the immune system- Sexually active people tend to get sick less, as their immune system is strengthened by generating more antibodies.

It helps control stress- This activity has physical and psychological benefits, as it reduces stress. In the journal Psychology, an article was published showing that people who had had sex in the last 24 hours suffered less stress than individuals who had not.

It helps to sleep better- Sex helps to sleep better since after this activity people end up tired and this stimulates the production of melatonin.

It improves cardiovascular health- A group of scientists who published their study in the journal Epidemiology and Community Health affirm that having sex once or twice a week reduces the risk of having a heart attack.

It makes you feel happier- During this activity the body emits a large amount of pheromones that make the person feel more desirable and self-confident.

But, then, when is too much sex and how can practicing it in excess affect our health?

Although this is a subject that has not been studied much, several experts agree that it is true that you can have excessive sexual relations. But that, in any case, depends on each person and there is no number of times that is considered “too much sex”. “The definition of sex is very often variable. If the person feels good and does not hurt, then sex at any frequency is fine”, said Rebecca C. Brightman, M.D., an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive medicine at the School of Icahn Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In the text, several experts in gynecology and sexologists pointed out that although it is true that there is no number that determines that one is “having a lot of sex”, there are symptoms that can reflect that reality and to which a person should pay attention. For example, some of the symptoms associated with a lot of activity under the covers are:

• Excessive swelling of the vagina and labia

• Vaginal dryness

• Pain, swelling and chafing on the penis

• Painwhenurinating

In this sense, according to the experts consulted by Health, it is essential to pay attention to these symptoms, because they are an alert that perhaps you are spending a lot of time exercising in bed. “As long as there is adequate lubrication and consensual breaks between the sheets, you are not in any danger”, said Sherry A. Ross, M.D., an OB/GYN based in Santa Monica, California, and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health.