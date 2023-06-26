Learn the Safety Aspects to Look for When Buying a Vehicle

One of the most important elements in a vehicle, whether new or used, is safety. Knowing the driver assistance systems offered and the standards they follow can prevent you from many inconveniences on the road, as well as give you and your passengers more peace of mind.

Safety must be a priority issue for both manufacturers and consumers. Regardless of the use that is going to be given to the vehicle, the driver can face different scenarios on the road that compromise their well-being, such as collisions, adverse weather conditions, slippery road surfaces, among many others.

Aspects to take into account

Therefore, Volkswagen recommends that when purchasing a vehicle you should first take into account the number of airbags, both front and side, to ensure the physical integrity of all passengers. It is also important that it is equipped with the anti-lock wheel system (ABS) to prevent the tires from slipping on the ground in the braking process.

In turn, you must consider the vehicle’s intelligence systems which vary depending on the model. Some of those that you can find in the specific case of Volkswagen are: fatigue detector and lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, parking assistant and traction control system. The latter is activated automatically and maximizes the adhesion of the tires to the road, to prevent the wheels from slipping in slippery conditions.

As a fourth aspect, always ask for a live test. In this way, you will be able to see first-hand all the systems offered by the model and test them on the road. This will give you an accurate picture of how safe you can be when you drive.

Consult with an advisor

Finally, consult with an advisor about the security aspects provided by the model and clear up all your doubts. Thus, when you have to make the final decision, you can do it with all the necessary elements and take care of your well-being, as well as that of your loved ones on the road.

“At Volkswagen, with the support of Grupo Purdy, we want our customers feel safe while driving, which is why they all have the latest technology in safety systems such as Hill Start Assist, differential locks, Park Assist, adjustable seat belts, and rainsensors. In addition, our models have Latin NCAP certifications, as is the case of the Tiguan, T-Cross and Taos, for example, which have 5 stars in safety”, added Ronald Vincent, general manager of Volkswagen Costa Rica.

Also, keep in mind that after purchase you should provide regular maintenance. For example, checking elements such as the brake pads or that the seat belts work correctly will allow you to avoid problems on the road and move more safely.

In the case of people who purchase a Volkswagen vehicle, they have the support of Grupo Purdy, so they have access to periodic check-ups with factory-certified mechanics and ensure that they will always have original spare parts without altering the security system the model offered.