More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    UCIMED School of Medicine Officially Entered the List of Schools with International Accreditation

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    UCIMED School of Medicine Officially Entered the List of Schools with International Accreditation

    In January of this year, the School of Medicine of the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED), officially received international accreditation by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM)
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Will Compete in the Cycling DownHill World Cup in Austria

    17-year-old Costa Rican Pablo Aguilar will compete with the highest performance cycling athletes in the world at the Bikepark Leogang track in Austria
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tica Launches Book that Encourages Women to Treat their Own Images with Self-Love

    In search of encouraging women to treat their image with self-love, image expert Luigina Campos launched her first book: The route that will make you shine
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In January of this year, the School of Medicine of the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED), officially received international accreditation by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM), however, it was this September that it officially entered the list of internationally accredited medical schools.

    The list is prepared by the Educational Commission For Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), a recognized commission that assesses the preparation of medical graduates who graduate outside the United States, to enter residency or scholarship programs in that North American country.

    “Being already on the official list of accredited medical schools is a great achievement, not only for UCIMED, but for the country in general. We know that it is a fundamental requirement, otherwise, the doors of the United States will be closed for so many doctors who are trained in our country”, emphasized Dr. Pablo Guzmán, rector of the university.

    To achieve international accreditation, the university had to voluntarily undergo a rigorous assessment of its study plan, the quality and experience of its teachers, the level of its infrastructure, its trajectory in scientific research, the didactic equipment with which it counts, continuous improvement, the quality of international agreements and even the quality of its graduates.

    Unique recognition in the Isthmus

    In this way, the UCIMED School of Medicine is the first and only one in Costa Rica, and even in Central America, to achieve this, both at a public and private level. Along with this new achievement, the university received this month the re-accreditation of the Nutrition career, being the first in the country to achieve it.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleTico Will Compete in the Cycling DownHill World Cup in Austria
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    UCIMED School of Medicine Officially Entered the List of Schools with International Accreditation

    In January of this year, the School of Medicine of the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED), officially received international accreditation by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM)
    Read more
    Sports & Games

    Tico Will Compete in the Cycling DownHill World Cup in Austria

    TCRN STAFF -
    17-year-old Costa Rican Pablo Aguilar will compete with the highest performance cycling athletes in the world at the Bikepark Leogang track in Austria
    Read more
    News

    Tica Launches Book that Encourages Women to Treat their Own Images with Self-Love

    TCRN STAFF -
    In search of encouraging women to treat their image with self-love, image expert Luigina Campos launched her first book: The route that will make you shine
    Read more
    Health

    Costa Rica Health Practitioners Request more Comprehensive Care for the Elderly

    TCRN STAFF -
    The director of the National Hospital of Geriatrics and Gerontology, Milena Bolaños, asked today to work more and reflect on policies for the comprehensive care of older adults in Costa Rica
    Read more
    Featured Event

    Jorge Drexler Song Written for Costa Rica is nominated for a Grammy

    TCRN STAFF -
    The song "Elbow to Elbow", which the artist Jorge Drexler composed after the cancellation of his concerts...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Will 60 remain as the Minimum Passing Grade for Tico Students in 2021?

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) will value maintaining 60 % as a minimum grade in 2021
    Read more

    Sexual Harassment and Sexual Bullying

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Even if you’ve never been bullied or harassed, chances are you know someone who has. Harassment can be a big problem for...
    Read more

    How Can I Improve My Self-Esteem?

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    SOME HISTORY... Steve's mind races nonstop as he does his homework. "I will never pass this history test," he thinks. My...
    Read more

    INA and MEIC Announce Training for 200 Entrepreneurs Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The National Institute of Learning (INA) and the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce (MEIC), make available...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »