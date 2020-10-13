In January of this year, the School of Medicine of the University of Medical Sciences (UCIMED), officially received international accreditation by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM), however, it was this September that it officially entered the list of internationally accredited medical schools.

The list is prepared by the Educational Commission For Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), a recognized commission that assesses the preparation of medical graduates who graduate outside the United States, to enter residency or scholarship programs in that North American country.

“Being already on the official list of accredited medical schools is a great achievement, not only for UCIMED, but for the country in general. We know that it is a fundamental requirement, otherwise, the doors of the United States will be closed for so many doctors who are trained in our country”, emphasized Dr. Pablo Guzmán, rector of the university.

To achieve international accreditation, the university had to voluntarily undergo a rigorous assessment of its study plan, the quality and experience of its teachers, the level of its infrastructure, its trajectory in scientific research, the didactic equipment with which it counts, continuous improvement, the quality of international agreements and even the quality of its graduates.

Unique recognition in the Isthmus

In this way, the UCIMED School of Medicine is the first and only one in Costa Rica, and even in Central America, to achieve this, both at a public and private level. Along with this new achievement, the university received this month the re-accreditation of the Nutrition career, being the first in the country to achieve it.