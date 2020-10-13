More
    Tico Will Compete in the Cycling DownHill World Cup in Austria

    By TCRN STAFF
    17-year-old Costa Rican Pablo Aguilar will compete with the highest performance cycling athletes in the world at the Bikepark Leogang track in Austria. Due to COVID-19, the participation of Costa Rica requires the support of the Costa Rican people.

    The Costa Rican Pablo Aguilar, current national DownHill champion, will represent Costa Rica in the DownHill World Championship to be held in Austria from October 9 to 11 of this year.

    The championship will be on the Speedster, a difficult and challenging track that is 2,300 meters long with an altitude of 480 meters; where steps, roots, very tight curves and very fast passes are combined.

    Only the best

    TICO

    Aguilar, with only 17 years old, has represented Costa Rica on several occasions in various international championships, however, it is the first time that he faces a World Championship with riders of various nationalities.

    “For me it has been a dream to be able to represent my country in the UCI DownHill World Championship. Since I started five years ago I have set my goal to run with the best,” said Pablo Aguilar, member of the national team.

    This year he was crowned national champion in the Youth category with times of elite competitors and much longer trajectories, raising eyebrows on his talent. He is definitely an athlete with a future in the discipline and a worthy national representative.

